Donald Trump Can't Resist Belittling Melania During Her Big Documentary Moment

The new documentary "Melania" got its name for a reason: it's all about Melania Trump. Specifically, it follows Melania's life leading up to Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. A big, flashy movie premiere with Melania's name up in lights, all about a film that puts a grandiose spin on Donald's second inauguration — this seems like it would be right up the controversial president's alley. Yet, Donald may not have been as pleased with the documentary as we would have thought. In it, he made some comments that seemed aimed to take the attention off his wife and put it back on him. Based on his attitude in the film, we wouldn't be surprised to see a documentary called "Donald" in the works with an even bigger budget.

It never really seems like Donald will be winning any husband of the year awards from Melania. And, based on his behavior in "Melania," things aren't looking too good for 2026, either. According to a staffer from The List who attended a January 30 screening of the film, Donald seemed to grasp at any opportunity to steal Melania's spotlight. And, he apparently didn't mind if this meant putting her down. "She's very difficult, but [there's] nobody like her," he said about the first lady. At one point in the documentary, a cameraman noted how great it must be for Donald to have such a wonderful first lady by his side. Yet, rather than simply agreeing, Donald stressed that the presidency is more important.