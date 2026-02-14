Chris Pratt Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation After His Face Transformation

Chris Pratt has gone through many transformations throughout his decades-long career. From a teen drama star on "Everwood" in the early '00s to the comedy king he is today. From a boy dad to a girl dad; and from a TV star in ensemble casts to leading his own movie franchises. He's also lost so much weight that it changed his appearance and he looks like a completely different person than he did when he was a supporting character on the WB drama. But A-listers like Chris Pratt can never escape rumors, and lately, people on Reddit can't stop speculating about the work he might have had done on his face.

Lars Niki & Medios Y Media/Getty

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star has never admitted to having plastic surgery or any treatment on his face, but that has not stopped the internet from talking. "Pratt got a nose job and bleph," someone wrote on Reddit, referring to surgical procedures known clinically as a rhinoplasty and a blepharoplasty. "Not entirely sure, but his face looks super different to me and not just from weight loss/aging. Def the hairline, and it feels like he's had something done with his eyes," someone else wrote.

People in the Reddit thread were comparing Pratt's alleged new look to fellow actor Patrick Wilson. Side-by-side photos show that he's potentially had work done following Pratt's divorce from Anna Faris in 2017, but it's subtle. His nose appears slightly less wide in the later photo, although the shape is similar. His face also appears thinner, which could be the result of surgery or weight loss. Signs of a blepharoplasty are less obvious, but he could've had one done.