Chris Pratt Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation After His Face Transformation
Chris Pratt has gone through many transformations throughout his decades-long career. From a teen drama star on "Everwood" in the early '00s to the comedy king he is today. From a boy dad to a girl dad; and from a TV star in ensemble casts to leading his own movie franchises. He's also lost so much weight that it changed his appearance and he looks like a completely different person than he did when he was a supporting character on the WB drama. But A-listers like Chris Pratt can never escape rumors, and lately, people on Reddit can't stop speculating about the work he might have had done on his face.
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star has never admitted to having plastic surgery or any treatment on his face, but that has not stopped the internet from talking. "Pratt got a nose job and bleph," someone wrote on Reddit, referring to surgical procedures known clinically as a rhinoplasty and a blepharoplasty. "Not entirely sure, but his face looks super different to me and not just from weight loss/aging. Def the hairline, and it feels like he's had something done with his eyes," someone else wrote.
People in the Reddit thread were comparing Pratt's alleged new look to fellow actor Patrick Wilson. Side-by-side photos show that he's potentially had work done following Pratt's divorce from Anna Faris in 2017, but it's subtle. His nose appears slightly less wide in the later photo, although the shape is similar. His face also appears thinner, which could be the result of surgery or weight loss. Signs of a blepharoplasty are less obvious, but he could've had one done.
Pratt has addressed body shaming on social media
Although Chris Pratt has never directly spoken about plastic surgery rumors, in 2017, he did address body shaming when someone said he looked "skeletal" in a social media video. "Well, just because I am a male doesn't mean I'm impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts," he wrote on Instagram at the time.
The "Terminal List: Dark Wolf" star has spoken about how his weight has impacted his career for many years. "It was a huge part of how my career has shifted is based on the way that I look, on the way that I've shaped my body to look," he told Radio 4's Front Row in 2015, confirming that it made him feel objectified. He said that objectification doesn't bother him as much, because, for many years, women were overwhelmingly objectified more than men, and the objectification should at least be equal. He pointed out that many women have built their careers around how they look. At the time, Pratt said that Hollywood shouldn't stop objectifying women — instead, it should start objectifying men more often. It's a very odd answer when he could've just said he wishes all people were judged mostly on their talent. But maybe that means he doesn't care that the internet is speculating about his plastic surgery, as long as he's not shamed for his alleged choices.