Red Flags In Jerry O'Connell And Rebecca Romijn's Marriage We Can't Ignore
On the surface, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn seem like a match made in heaven. O'Connell initially got his start as a child star in the 1980s with his role in "Stand by Me," though he solidified his stardom thanks to the show "My Secret Identity" and '90s movies like "Jerry Maguire" and "Scream 2." Romijn had her star-making performance in the first "X-Men" movie not long after.
Since the pair exchanged vows in 2007, their careers have only continued to mirror one another. Not only have both actors enjoyed prominent roles in the "Star Trek" franchise, but they have even acted together multiple times, from voicing an iconic couple, Superman and Lois Lane, in animated movies to playing a couple in Hallmark's "Love Locks" and co-hosting "The Real Love Boat." If that doesn't say "relationship goals," we're not sure what does.
However, like a lot of couples, O'Connell and Romijn have quirks that may cause those outside the relationship to raise an eyebrow. Take, for instance, the fact that they have still yet to fully merge their finances after two decades of marriage, or the lingering (and very public) drama stemming from Romijn's previous marriage to "Full House" star John Stamos. With that in mind, here are some red flags in Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's marriage that we simply can't help but notice.
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn keep their money almost completely separate
While research suggests that a growing number of couples don't like to share their money (per CNBC), merging finances often goes hand-in-hand with marriage. That's because it not only provides certain financial benefits but can also be seen as a symbol of a couple's commitment to one another. However, this is one step that Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn have largely skipped since tying the knot in 2007.
During an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM in July 2025, O'Connell and Romijn opened up about how they handle their joint finances — or lack thereof. "We keep our money completely separate. ... That's like one of the first conversations you have when you decide to enter into a legal agreement together," Romijn said. The "Avengers: Doomsday" star went on to clarify that she and O'Connell do have one joint bank account, which they use exclusively for expenses pertaining to their two daughters.
On that note, while their refusal to fully merge their money will definitely come off as a red flag to some, O'Connell and Romijn may just win some points back based on how their kids factor into this. As the pair explained, they coordinate their acting schedules so that at least one parent will always be home with the kids, and whoever worked more during a particular period of time pays more money into the joint family account for that same period. "We really tag-team with work," Romijn shared.
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn apparently have a lot of divorced friends
According to a study headed up by Rose McDermott of Brown University (via SSRN), individuals may be more likely to divorce their spouses if close friends and family members have gotten divorced themselves. This is relevant because, from the sound of things, divorce is rather common in Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's social circle — and that extends to Romijn herself.
During an episode of "The Talk" in 2024, O'Connell revealed the procedure that he and Romijn have when it comes to dealing with a divorce within their friend group. "We have a rule. We immediately, separately, get in touch with everybody and say, 'Hey, always here for you, let us know if we can help.' All that stuff."
As for why they feel the need to do this, O'Connell explained: "It's because my wife went through a divorce and, um, friends pick sides. ... And look, I wasn't a part of that relationship. I didn't know anything about it. I met my wife right after, and I could see it really hurt my wife." While O'Connell has long maintained that he had absolutely nothing to do with the end of Romijn's marriage to John Stamos, his wife's sitcom star ex certainly had a way of getting under his skin for a while.
Rebecca Romijn's ex-husband accused her of infidelity
Rebecca Romijn and ex-husband John Stamos finalized their divorce in 2005 after seven years of marriage, having separated in 2004. However, Stamos shed new light on their split in his 2023 memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," strongly hinting at infidelity on Romijn's part. "She smiles at me a little less, doesn't look me in the eyes over dinner, takes phone calls in the other room. ... Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it's uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you've been waiting for something bad to happen," he wrote (per Us Weekly).
If Stamos' account is accurate, this would obviously be a red flag on Romijn's end in and of itself. However, Romijn herself pushed back on the insinuations in her ex-husband's book during an early 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying she was "shocked" and "blindsided" by them. "I don't really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that's all I really want to say about it," she remarked.
For his part, Jerry O'Connell had previously mentioned during a 2017 appearance on "The Jess Cagle Interview" (via People) that he and Romijn first "clicked" while she was still married to Stamos, though stressed that "no shenanigans happened" until after she and Stamos had already called it quits. Notably, Romijn and Stamos separated in April 2004. Stamos later formally filed for divorce in August 2004 – the same month Romijn and O'Connell reportedly started dating. Although Stamos never mentioned O'Connell by name in his book, a bitter feud between the two celebrities followed its publication.
Jerry O'Connell's feud with Rebecca Romijn's ex felt unnecessary
In the aftermath of John Stamos' memoir being published, Jerry O'Connell threw a bit of shade at the "Full House" alum for not letting Rebecca Romijn know that he would be putting their past marriage on blast. While we love a man who stands up for his wife, the sly jabs O'Connell took at Stamos could come off like the "Kangaroo Jack" star was more hung up on Romijn's past relationship and its fallout than he would have people believe.
It started simple enough, with O'Connell saying during a November 2023 episode of "The Talk" that he didn't want to "feed into" Stamos' written remarks about Romijn by giving them undue attention. However, O'Connell apparently couldn't help himself. "People gotta make a living, I guess," he told TMZ just one month later, adding that if he and Romijn were to ever split up, he would reach out before writing anything about her in a hypothetical memoir. Speaking to TMZ again shortly thereafter, O'Connell called writing and publishing something about someone you know behind their back "a betrayal."
Fortunately, this particular mess has a happy ending, with O'Connell and Stamos publicly ending their feud at Howie Mandel's birthday party in November 2025. At the party, O'Connell posed for a selfie with Stamos and the latter's current wife, Caitlin McHugh, which he then posted to Instagram. "First @zohrankmamdani and @realdonaldtrump Then me and @johnstamos," O'Connell wrote in the caption, referencing the surprisingly cordial first meeting between New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump.