Red Flags In Jerry O'Connell And Rebecca Romijn's Marriage We Can't Ignore

On the surface, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn seem like a match made in heaven. O'Connell initially got his start as a child star in the 1980s with his role in "Stand by Me," though he solidified his stardom thanks to the show "My Secret Identity" and '90s movies like "Jerry Maguire" and "Scream 2." Romijn had her star-making performance in the first "X-Men" movie not long after.

Since the pair exchanged vows in 2007, their careers have only continued to mirror one another. Not only have both actors enjoyed prominent roles in the "Star Trek" franchise, but they have even acted together multiple times, from voicing an iconic couple, Superman and Lois Lane, in animated movies to playing a couple in Hallmark's "Love Locks" and co-hosting "The Real Love Boat." If that doesn't say "relationship goals," we're not sure what does.

However, like a lot of couples, O'Connell and Romijn have quirks that may cause those outside the relationship to raise an eyebrow. Take, for instance, the fact that they have still yet to fully merge their finances after two decades of marriage, or the lingering (and very public) drama stemming from Romijn's previous marriage to "Full House" star John Stamos. With that in mind, here are some red flags in Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's marriage that we simply can't help but notice.