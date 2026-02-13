Ryan Seacrest's 'Ozempic Face' Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It

Fans are concerned that Ryan Seacrest is the latest to give in to the Ozempic fad due to photos that show a radical transformation of the star's features. From "Wheel of Fortune" to "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," Seacrest is a television staple. And with him in his 50s as of writing, it's only natural that he'd start to show his age. However, what's going on with Seacrest's face appears to be something not natural as his cheekbones are sunken in, making him look gaunt. Is this all from a weight loss drug gone too far?

Emma Mcintyre/Getty

In October 2025, one user on X (formerly Twitter) simply asked, "Why does Ryan Seacrest look like he has Ozempic face?" The next month, someone else on X said, "This is the new Hollywood Trend ! Look at Ryan Seacrest he has lost lots of weight and his face really shows it !! I call it the Ozempic look !!" A third on New Year's Day must have caught his appearance on "Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve" the day before when they posted not only about Seacrest's "Rod Stewart haircut" but his "Ozempic face" as well.

Seacrest's appearance has changed so drastically that a plethora of worried comments overtook his Instagram account when the TV host posted several photos of himself. Among the snapshots, which showed him smiling for a selfie, working out with weights, and posing with his dog, was another of Seacrest standing outside on a deck. He appeared very frail, with his face near skeletal. This resulted in fans remarking that he was too thin, with one commenting, "I hope he's doing ok!"