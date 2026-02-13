Ryan Seacrest's 'Ozempic Face' Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It
Fans are concerned that Ryan Seacrest is the latest to give in to the Ozempic fad due to photos that show a radical transformation of the star's features. From "Wheel of Fortune" to "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," Seacrest is a television staple. And with him in his 50s as of writing, it's only natural that he'd start to show his age. However, what's going on with Seacrest's face appears to be something not natural as his cheekbones are sunken in, making him look gaunt. Is this all from a weight loss drug gone too far?
In October 2025, one user on X (formerly Twitter) simply asked, "Why does Ryan Seacrest look like he has Ozempic face?" The next month, someone else on X said, "This is the new Hollywood Trend ! Look at Ryan Seacrest he has lost lots of weight and his face really shows it !! I call it the Ozempic look !!" A third on New Year's Day must have caught his appearance on "Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve" the day before when they posted not only about Seacrest's "Rod Stewart haircut" but his "Ozempic face" as well.
Seacrest's appearance has changed so drastically that a plethora of worried comments overtook his Instagram account when the TV host posted several photos of himself. Among the snapshots, which showed him smiling for a selfie, working out with weights, and posing with his dog, was another of Seacrest standing outside on a deck. He appeared very frail, with his face near skeletal. This resulted in fans remarking that he was too thin, with one commenting, "I hope he's doing ok!"
Seacrest credits his transformation to diet and exercise
In a January 2026 interview with our sister site Nicki Swift, plastic surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland gave his opinion about what he thinks is going on with Ryan Seacrest's face structure: weight loss. "While possibly the result of extreme metabolic change, given the prevalence of GLP-1s such as Zepbound or Ozempic, the latter is much more likely," he explained.
Seacrest has yet to address the rumors that he's another Hollywood celebrity taking Ozempic. In October 2024, he spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" and revealed that he didn't want to feel 50. He admitted that he was "over-exercising, eating better, over-training" in an attempt to feel young again.
No doubt, the workouts have paid off, as unveiled in a November 2025 Instagram video which showed him doing bicep curls. His arms bulged impressively, which he joked was because, "The trick is to wear a t-shirt two sizes too small." Still, while his arms were jacked, there were his cheeks, looking hollow compared to the rest of his body. Whether he's overdoing it with exercise or weight loss drugs, it's understandable why his fans are concerned.