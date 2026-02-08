Photos Of Stephen & Katie Miller That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious

There's definitely no shortage of political couples with massive age gaps out there. One look at Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller and his podcaster wife, Katie Miller, and it's easy to see that they, too, are members of the ever-growing club of men in politics with much younger wives. While it's true that the Millers do, in fact, have an age gap, it's actually a pretty normal one. In January 2026, Stephen was 40 years old, and Katie was 34. If you expected their age gap to be a bit wider than six years, you're not alone. And that has a lot to do with how this duo often appears in photos.

Donald And Melania Trump have a bigger age gap than some people think; Donald was 24 when his third wife was born. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's major age gap with her husband is often put on blast; when she was born, her husband was already 32. The Millers' age difference is a far cry from some of the major age gaps we've grown used to seeing, but in some photos, it really doesn't look like it. The couple's opposing styles and clashing vibes often make their age gap look way bigger than it really is. These photos prove that if this couple doesn't want to look mismatched, then it may be time for Stephen to get a stylist.