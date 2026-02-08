Photos Of Stephen & Katie Miller That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious
There's definitely no shortage of political couples with massive age gaps out there. One look at Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller and his podcaster wife, Katie Miller, and it's easy to see that they, too, are members of the ever-growing club of men in politics with much younger wives. While it's true that the Millers do, in fact, have an age gap, it's actually a pretty normal one. In January 2026, Stephen was 40 years old, and Katie was 34. If you expected their age gap to be a bit wider than six years, you're not alone. And that has a lot to do with how this duo often appears in photos.
Donald And Melania Trump have a bigger age gap than some people think; Donald was 24 when his third wife was born. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's major age gap with her husband is often put on blast; when she was born, her husband was already 32. The Millers' age difference is a far cry from some of the major age gaps we've grown used to seeing, but in some photos, it really doesn't look like it. The couple's opposing styles and clashing vibes often make their age gap look way bigger than it really is. These photos prove that if this couple doesn't want to look mismatched, then it may be time for Stephen to get a stylist.
Their military parade attire totally clashed
It's easy to understand why the Millers didn't quite know the right attire for the military parade in 2025. Who would? Still, it's amazing how — as usual — this couple seemed to go in two very different directions when it came time to styling themselves for the event. There's nothing wrong with Katie Miller's bustier-top denim dress — though, it's definitely a youthful look. Next to Stephen Miller's tucked-in button down, belt, and baseball cap combo, these two looked like they were from two totally different generations.
When they looked like a student and chaperone posing at prom
A black tie event can level the playing field a bit when it comes to fashion. After all, a black tux is a black tux ... right? In 2025, Stephen Miller shared a photo of him and Katie Miller dressed to the nines on X (formerly Twitter). Katie looked simple and classic, yet still modern — rocking a voluminous blowout and a body-hugging red evening gown. Stephen, on the other hand, looked stuffy, boring, and out-of-date as usual in a plain black tux with a black bowtie. Sigh.
They proved their beach vibes couldn't be more different
Stephen Miller took to X in 2022 to show off the beach day he spent with Katie Miller. Based on the pic, though, it kind of looked like they were enjoying two entirely different beach days. Katie wore a skimpy black bikini and dark sunglasses. Stephen posed with his arm around her, wearing swim trunks, a baseball cap, and a white polo shirt. Short of a full suit, there's basically nothing dorkier and less beach-ready than a polo shirt, and this was in stark contrast to Katie's look.
Stephen Miller looked way stuffier than his wife at the Easter Egg Roll
In 2025, Stephen and Katie Miller attended the Easter Egg Roll with their kids in tow. A pic of the family shows Katie looking fresh and festive in a bubblegum pink belted maxi dress. While she looked perfect for the occasion, her hubby was less so — sporting a stuffy grey suit with a pocket square. The suit looked wrinkly, and his shirt underneath appeared to be ill-fitting. It's hard to imagine Katie approved of this 'fit.
They looked totally mismatched on family vacation
While away on a family vacay, Katie Miller channeled Malibu Barbie, flaunting her toned abs in a pink bikini. Stephen Miller seemed to be channeling another beach day icon: sand. He wore green-printed swim trunks, a sand-colored baseball cap, and of course, a sand-colored polo shirt. Katie seriously needs to give her hubby some tips on how to rock more youthful-looking beach attire, rather than putting his dull personality on display with everything he wears.
That time they looked ready to go to a father-daughter dance
The Millers don't always spend their vacations on the beach; sometimes they dress up, too. In 2024, it almost looked like Stephen and Katie Miller attempted to coordinate with each other, both sporting blue ensembles. While the color palettes may have worked together, the vibes did not. Katie wore a floral maxi dress, while Stephen looked grandpa-coded in a blazer, a tucked-in polo shirt, and exposed ankles. He definitely looked more like her dad than her hubby, thanks to these getups.