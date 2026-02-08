Resurfaced Video Of Donald Leaving Melania Trump In The Rain Says It All About Their Marriage

The beauty of the internet is that, every so often, it re-embarrasses President Donald Trump as some of his most memorable gaffes resurface. Case in point: The infamous umbrella snub. A 2018 clip of Donald using his umbrella to protect himself (and only himself) from the rain while his wife, Melania Trump, weathered the downpour with a tight smile, started going viral again in January 2026. There are many possible reasons why Melania and Donald Trump stay together, but the president's consideration for her during a heavy shower certainly isn't one of them.

Netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in droves to weigh in with their two cents, with some speculating that Donald was desperate to keep his fake tan safe, while others suspected the divisive politician hogging the umbrella was to protect something even more precious than his terracotta tan — his hair. As one user quipped back in 2018, "Wig is more important than wife." But our expert reckons the resurfaced clip gives the public a glimpse at the state of the Trumps' marriage.

Donald Trump leaves Melania in the rain without an umbrella on their way to Florida pic.twitter.com/4NP4f3LUVU — The Independent (@Independent) October 16, 2018

Celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore exclusively told The List that the viral video proves what everyone has long suspected. "It's clear that Donald comes first in the marriage," Moore confirmed, adding that the president's primary instinct is to take care of himself. In the clip, Melania attempts to join her husband under the shelter of his umbrella, but Donald instead pivots and moves over to a group of reporters and proceeds to talk her up. As Moore noted, "This could indicate that when praising Melania, he's going it more for his own glory than for her." A Trump insider's bombshell claim that Donald and Melania are separated is starting to look more believable by the day.