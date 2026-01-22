Donald & Melania Trump's Wedding Anniversary Plans Hint Their Marriage Is Duller Than Ever

Donald and Melania Trump have been fueling loveless marriage rumors for as long as we can remember. Even so, they've made it to their 21st wedding anniversary. If the president and first lady's marriage was a person, it would officially be of drinking age — and that's quite a feat no matter who you are. So, surely they're taking a bit of time out of their busy schedules to celebrate ... right? Let's just say — their reported plan doesn't exactly help those divorce rumors.

Donald is currently in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Yet, a White House insider told Fox News that he plans to head home to D.C. tonight to have dinner with Melania for their anniversary. Rushing home after a long business trip for a quiet dinner isn't exactly an over-the-top anniversary celebration — especially for folks prone to attending fancy dinners, big events, and Mar-a-Lago parties regularly. But maybe this is the ideal way of celebrating during all the commotion surrounding the Trumps. Or, maybe it's a sign of a particularly dull relationship.