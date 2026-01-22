Donald & Melania Trump's Wedding Anniversary Plans Hint Their Marriage Is Duller Than Ever
Donald and Melania Trump have been fueling loveless marriage rumors for as long as we can remember. Even so, they've made it to their 21st wedding anniversary. If the president and first lady's marriage was a person, it would officially be of drinking age — and that's quite a feat no matter who you are. So, surely they're taking a bit of time out of their busy schedules to celebrate ... right? Let's just say — their reported plan doesn't exactly help those divorce rumors.
Donald is currently in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Yet, a White House insider told Fox News that he plans to head home to D.C. tonight to have dinner with Melania for their anniversary. Rushing home after a long business trip for a quiet dinner isn't exactly an over-the-top anniversary celebration — especially for folks prone to attending fancy dinners, big events, and Mar-a-Lago parties regularly. But maybe this is the ideal way of celebrating during all the commotion surrounding the Trumps. Or, maybe it's a sign of a particularly dull relationship.
Donald and Melania might not even be celebrating their big day together at all
In reality, the only thing we know about Donald Trump's plan to celebrate his anniversary with Melania Trump is a simple, generic statement from a source close to the couple. So, it's not out of the question that the couple isn't actually doing anything for their anniversary — especially considering the fact that Donald likely wouldn't be the only one traveling to the White House for the occasion. Melania reportedly stays away from the White House most of the time. She is said to disappear entirely from D.C., sometimes being AWOL for weeks. Melania reportedly spends most of her time in Palm Beach, Florida at Mar-a-Lago or in New York City at Trump Tower.
There is no shortage of possible reasons why Donald and Melania stay together that don't include a normal, happy marriage. And, considering bombshell insider claims that they are actually separated, it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise if the reasons behind their lasting union are a bit more complicated than the typical "in sickness and in health" that we might expect. So, will they both be flying to the White House for an anniversary dinner this evening? It's really anyone's guess.