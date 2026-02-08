Before & After Pics Show How Much Chelsy Davy Has Changed Since Prince Harry Breakup

One of the most highly-publicized royal romances of the 2000s was the on-again, off-again relationship between Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy. However, despite how good the couple looked together as young adults, there were plenty of signs that Prince Harry and Davy were never going to last — including the aforementioned intense press coverage. That being said, Prince Harry divulged other devastating details about his relationship with Davy too, such as the toll the frequent distance between them took on it. The royal and his paramour ultimately called it quits for good around the turn of the 2010s. But life moves on, and both parties have long since done the same. What's more, the former royal sweethearts have remained on good terms in the years since their breakup, with Davy even attending Harry's eventual wedding to Meghan Markle. Still, a lot can happen in just a few years, and before-and-after photos of Davy show just how much she changed in the interim.

The photo on the left was taken in May 2008, while Davy and Harry were leaving a church service in Windsor, England. Meanwhile, the photo on the right was snapped a decade later, in October 2018, when Davy attended the wedding of Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank, which also took place in Windsor. As previously mentioned, it was just five months earlier that Davy was on hand for Harry's own wedding to Meghan, which saw the royal celebrity couple officially becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But, while she happily attended, the occasion was not entirely without complicated feelings for Davy. Shortly before the wedding took place, she and the prince reportedly bid farewell to one another in an "emotional" phone call, as Vanity Fair reported at the time.