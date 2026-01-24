Prince Harry Gives Devastating Details About Chelsy Davy Relationship In Court Docs

In what became a rather emotional testimony from Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on January 21, the toll of his ongoing legal drama was put on display. Prince Harry is in London to testify against the Daily Mail for alleged illegal information gathering practices. Though Harry has already won one of his cases against the press, this one involves major stars like Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley. In his brief two hours on the stand, Harry brought up how the press had possibly played a major part in his breakup from ex Chelsy Davy.

Harry described Davy as "a former girlfriend," whom he dated "on and off" from 2004 to 2010, according to People. Their relationship was constantly under stress, not just from the press but from the distance, according to Harry. The couple would often need to be on the phone to keep in touch, which is where the illegal phone tapping that Harry is alleging comes in. Harry brought up private investigator Gavin Burrows in his statement, who has "admitted [to] doing lots of unlawful activities" to gather information.

Insinuating that his personal details were leaked to the press as a means of feeding the media machine is the nuts and bolts of Harry's argument. But Harry bringing up Davy brushes up against one of the ongoing rumors within his relationship with Meghan Markle.