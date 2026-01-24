Prince Harry Gives Devastating Details About Chelsy Davy Relationship In Court Docs
In what became a rather emotional testimony from Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on January 21, the toll of his ongoing legal drama was put on display. Prince Harry is in London to testify against the Daily Mail for alleged illegal information gathering practices. Though Harry has already won one of his cases against the press, this one involves major stars like Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley. In his brief two hours on the stand, Harry brought up how the press had possibly played a major part in his breakup from ex Chelsy Davy.
Harry described Davy as "a former girlfriend," whom he dated "on and off" from 2004 to 2010, according to People. Their relationship was constantly under stress, not just from the press but from the distance, according to Harry. The couple would often need to be on the phone to keep in touch, which is where the illegal phone tapping that Harry is alleging comes in. Harry brought up private investigator Gavin Burrows in his statement, who has "admitted [to] doing lots of unlawful activities" to gather information.
Insinuating that his personal details were leaked to the press as a means of feeding the media machine is the nuts and bolts of Harry's argument. But Harry bringing up Davy brushes up against one of the ongoing rumors within his relationship with Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry can't avoid Chelsy Davy drama
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex bringing up ex Chelsy Davy in his testimony could revive the rumor he still has feelings for her. Just like the time a photo of Davy got everyone talking about Meghan Markle for all the wrong reasons, so too could this moment backfire. However, Harry's comportment when discussing his wife might put that notion of unresolved feelings for Davy to bed.
According to People, Harry got emotional when pointing out how the tabloids "have made my wife's life an absolute misery." Referencing how dogged Markle was, especially in the early days of their romance, it could be argued that what possibly broke up Davy and Harry is what brought the Duke of Sussex closer to Markle. Although, it doesn't seem Harry is relishing reliving the moment. "It's fundamentally wrong to put all of us through ... this again," he said in court, continuing, "It's a horrible experience."
Though all might not be lost. Harry's trip to the High Court in London could be another indication that he and Markle might be considering a return to the royal family. Although, those rumors will likely follow the couple no matter what they do.