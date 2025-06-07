The Most Revealing Outfits Heidi Klum Has Ever Worn
It wasn't just Heidi Klum's stunning transformation into a leggy blond bombshell that made her seem destined to become a lingerie model — she's also comfortable showing a lot of skin. Since earning her Victoria's Secret Angel wings in 1997, she's spoken often about her fondness for frolicking about in the buff. "I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I'm a nudist," she told Ocean Drive in 2016. "I have no problems with nudity at all. I'm very free." That freedom extends to her fashion choices, which often flash a fair amount of flesh.
Klum has been rocking her signature revealing style for decades, and she's had to defend it at times. In 2024, the "America's Got Talent" judge spoke about how people shouldn't misconstrue the message she's sending with her wardrobe. "I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn't mean I want to go home with you," she told The Times. In other words, the point of all those daring cutouts and naked dresses is to make her feel confident and sexy, and it clearly does the trick; no matter how little of her body is covered up, she rarely looks uncomfortable in an outfit.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum has also found a surprising number of ways to bare various bits of her bod over the years, and while some might clutch their pearls every time she shows off her legs or hikes up the girls, it's hard to imagine any fashion critic's opinion ever convincing her to cover up.
Her beaded little black dress left little to the imagination
In 2004, Heidi Klum got her legs insured for $2 million by Braun when she appeared in its SoftPerfection epilator campaign. The year was also a big one for the supermodel because it's when "Project Runway" premiered, and it's when she got engaged to Seal after a whirlwind romance. That May, she had yet another reason to celebrate when she welcomed her daughter Leni Klum, who has grown up to be just as gorgeous as her mom. Just four months after giving birth, Heidi accompanied Seal to the 2004 World Music Awards, where she proved that motherhood hadn't compelled her to start dressing modestly — not by a long shot.
Heidi took the stage with David Copperfield at one point, and it seems that the magician made her bra disappear. Slashes of black beading on her flapper-inspired dress kept it from becoming R-rated (but it was still a bit too racy for the roaring '20s), while additional rows of beads on the skirt resembled fringe. The dress also looked a lot like one of the iconic costumes featured in "Some Like It Hot," a must-see Marilyn Monroe movie.
While Heidi didn't bother wearing a bra, a pair of low-rise black panties were very visible through her semi-sheer skirt. In recent years, Leni has followed in her mom's footsteps, with the mother and daughter both wearing black underwear in a 2022 campaign for the lingerie brand Intimissimi.
Heidi Klum took her cleavage, flipped it, and reversed it to work it for Victoria's Secret
Heidi Klum is reportedly a Missy Elliott fan, so maybe she was listening to the rapper's 2002 hit "Work It" when she decided to change the placement of her cleavage at the 2007 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The back of her micro mini dress scooped down so low that it revealed a hint of butt crack from some angles.
Heidi's skirt was also very brief, but it wasn't quite high enough to fit Michael Kors' gynecological description of her garb. Of her former "Project Runway" co-star, she once told Glamour, "He says that my skirts are really short. He calls it fallopian length." It was a bit odd that Klum was advertising that she might not be wearing undies at a Victoria's Secret event. However, her sparkly purple dress with colorful stripes was irresistible eye candy, so it's easy to see why she was drawn to it.
Minus the crack in the back, the dress also wouldn't look out of place in Barbie's world — but there's no way Klum would ever let the doll go commando. When she got her own Blonde Ambition Collection Barbie in 2009, the model's mini-me was clad in a sequined mini dress that looked somewhat similar to the one she wore (at least from the front). However, Klum told The Times, "She is the only Barbie with underwear: it always bugged me that they were naked. I didn't like how none of them wore any underwear, it's undignified. Mine has a cute pair of pink knickers and a bra painted on. I'm very proud of that."
There was no thong strap to be seen through the see-through sides of her silver dress
Despite her insistence on her Barbie having irremovable underwear, it seems that Heidi Klum said auf wiedersehen to her knickers for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards party in 2015 — the same year she launched her lingerie line, Heidi Klum Intimates. She wasn't the best walking advertisement for the label in her draped silver dress, which featured open sides down to the waist and sheer panels that made her legs look incredibly long. There was nary a sign of any sort of undergarment to be seen, nor were there any tan lines breaking up the long swath of skin left exposed by her bold look.
Klum has shared the secret behind her skin's even color, and it's not a great one for avoiding damage to her dermis: nude sunbathing. According to the "Making the Cut" host, one of her kids' concerns is that their friends will see her catching some UV rays in the raw, so they always warn her when they invite anyone over. "As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on," Klum assured People in 2023. "But if no one is there, sun's out, bums out. I just don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don't want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It's very strategic." Still, skipping sunscreen for the sake of fashion is something she needs to stop doing to her skin right now.
Heidi Klum's gossamer MTV VMAs gown couldn't outshine her glistening accessories
The headline-grabbing gold halter-neck gown Heidi Klum wore to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was a true work of art with its intricate shimmery embroidery, which was further embellished with exquisite beading. But some might argue that designer Peter Dundas' most inspired addition to the gorgeous naked dress was the generous keyhole detailing that widened beneath Klum's collarbones.
The cover girl had her famous cleavage all buffed and bronzed for the occasion, and it seemed to be putting some serious strain on that delicate lace. You might even say that her sweater stretchers were giving her gown quite a workout, just like Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon's famous fitness-obsessed duo from "Saturday Night Live." And this is more than a tortured simile — the muscleheads actually share their monikers with Klum's cleavage. "It started because I was from Germany, and people always make fun of ze Germans, yah? So when I began modelling I used to say, 'These are German breasts, one is called Hans and one is called Franz,'" she told the Independent in 2007. But unlike the "SNL" comedians, she clearly did not need to get pumped up with chest padding.
She looked ready to celebrate a successful heist in her Hollywood mob wife look
Badda bing, badda boobs. If a crime kingpin ever set up shop on the Sunset Strip, his wife's wardrobe (or at least the wife of one of his subordinates) might include pieces like these. When Heidi Klum attended the Maxim Electric Nights bash with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, on Super Bowl weekend in 2022, she nailed the mob wife aesthetic. However, her revealing outfit was a bit confusing because it looked so much like a costume: a slinky lilac mini dress with criss-cross cutouts on the chest and sides, a feather-trimmed shag coat, and clear plastic slide heels. It was a look for a big personality, and she finished it off with big hair, to boot.
The leggy look was another Peter Dundas design, and when it comes to Klum's personal style, it checked all the boxes. Describing her preferred aesthetic to Women's Wear Daily in 2015, she said, "I like low-plunging, not too much push-up." Check. "I like to show some skin — less fabric." Check. "I do wear low-cut tops. I like to show cleavage." Double-check. Still, her capo arm candy ensemble was a controversial one, as it was venturing into tacky territory; if she was hoping to keep the fashion police off her tail, well, fuggedaboutit!
She wormed her way out of a bulky costume and emerged in a barely-there bodysuit
Heidi Klum is one of the celebs who always nail their Halloween costumes, and she was even willing to give up her long limbs for an elongated, girthy form that made some fans squirm: that of a giant slimy earthworm. Her massive 2022 Halloween costume looked almost impossible to move around in, but Klum loved it. "This is one of the top ones, I would say, you know, just because it's so unusual and so big in size and it's just weird," she said to the media at her star-studded annual Halloween party, per E! News. Considering its bulk, the costume just might be the least revealing thing Klum has ever worn, and there was no way she was going to party the night away encased inside that colossal catfish bait.
Eventually, Klum adopted the life cycle of the worm's larval look-alike creepy-crawly, the caterpillar, and emerged from her greasy cocoon like a Britney Spears butterfly; underneath it, she was wearing a nude bodysuit crisscrossed with strategically placed crystals similar to the one Spears wears in her "Toxic" music video. But from the neck up, Klum remained nightmare fuel, thanks to a worm-skin mask and sinister glowing eyes that could have come straight from the cranium of David Cronenberg.
Klum was likely relieved to let her skin breathe in her sheer body stocking after suffocating inside that horrifying husk for the sake of keeping her Halloween queen crown. "It's boiling hot in there. Like, literally it's like a shower," she told ET. "It's dripping, dripping, dripping and yeah, you can't do anything."
Heidi Klum's blue cutout gown bared more than a little underboob
In 2001, Heidi Klum became the first model to wear a Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra on the lingerie brand's televised runway show. Her pearly push-up was valued at $12.5 million and featured a massive diamond on the center gore. But while such eye-catching intimate apparel has helped Klum become a household name, she doesn't seem all that fond of wearing it when she's not at work. Case in point: the azure Julian McDonald dress she wore to the 2023 iHeart Music Awards.
Klum's one-shoulder gown featured a geometric cutout, which made it obvious that she wasn't wearing any undergarments above the belly button. A liberally cut slit in the skirt also threatened to reveal whether the same thing was going on below the belt if she took a wrong step. And according to Klum, she takes the same less-is-more approach to lingerie that she does to clothing, even when she is wearing undies. "I love a more natural shape that is simple," she told Glamour. "My new motto is more boobs, less bra." You can't say she isn't practicing what she preaches.
She served up some naughty noughties nostalgia in a scandalous dress
According to rapper Sisqó, his 1999 magnum opus, "Thong Song," wasn't just responsible for helping to popularize the most hated Y2K trend: low-rise pants that turned G-string straps into outfit accents. Apparently, he also believes that he helped make the brand that bestowed Heidi Klum with her angel wings a heavenly sum of money. Speaking to Def Jam (via E! News), he claimed that he met with Victoria's Secret about the possibility of working with the company after "Thong Song" rocketed up the charts, but an exec told him, "Thong sales have already gone up 80 percent." So, sadly, we never got to see Klum walk down the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway while Sisqó waxed lyrical about "dumps like a truck." However, she did oblige the performer's demand by letting us see her thong.
In 2023, Klum showed up at the release party for the Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj collab "Alone" in her take on a dress, so scandalous: a teeny number that was almost completely backless. In an Instagram video from the event, Klum danced with her back to the camera, making her short chainmail skirt swish while shaking her thang like who's the ish. And when she turned around, she also nailed the look in her eyes, so devilish.
The centerpiece of Klum's ensemble was the G-string of Sisqó's dreams. It featured gold embellishments that shone like his famous silver hair. They even marked the return of the Y2K whale tail by forming a "Y." When Sisqó rhapsodizes about the finer things in life, this is exactly what he's talking about.
Ariel would have killed for her legs at a The Little Mermaid premiere
The lilac dress Heidi Klum wore to the premiere of Disney's 2023 live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" was almost all fins. It featured a bodice crafted from layers of iridescent structured pieces that left her sides bare. They bore a striking resemblance to the ends of mermaid tails, but no poor unfortunate souls were harmed in the making of the stunning design; it was the work of Jasmin Erbaş Couture, not Ursula's enchanted tentacles.
Klum's take on the mermaidcore aesthetic even included a chiffon train that resembled seafoam or gentle waves. However, from the hips down, it was clear that she could never be a part of Ariel's world. Almost every inch of her legs was exposed, and she made her moneymakers look even more Barbie-like by wearing a pair of see-through stiletto sandals on her — what do you call 'em? Oh, feet. It was enough to make any mermaid tired of flipping her fins go swimming off to a sea witch's lair in hopes of making a bargain and leaving with a pair of her own legs.
She accidentally flashed the Cannes crowd before the film festival banned nudity
It's probably just a coincidence that the Cannes Film Festival banned red-carpet nudity in 2025, two years after Heidi Klum suffered a NSFW wardrobe malfunction at the event, right? In 2023, she walked the red carpet in a canary yellow Zuhair Murad gown that featured swaths of fabric wrapped around her torso to create a boob window shaped like a diamond. A smaller diamond cutout exposed her navel.
The dress also had a high slit on the skirt and long, slitted sleeves that resembled a cape split up the back. Now, it's important to note that Klum retired as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010, but she always adored the wings she got to wear on the runway. "I was upset if I didn't get the biggest ones! ... I don't want little chicken wings," she told People. "I want the biggest wings you could possibly have, and I wore them proudly." It looked like Klum was really missing her angelic accessory at Cannes, as she kept throwing her arms up in the air to turn her flowy sleeves into makeshift wings. Unfortunately, this also made the cutout on her top shift.
However, if you think Klum is the type to be mortified over a nip slip, you're sorely mistaken. She told Ocean Drive, "[I] don't care if someone sees my nipples necessarily — it's okay to see the nipple!" It's just a shame Cannes had to go and yuck her yum with its boring nudity ban.
Heidi Klum showed off some modern Stone Age sideboob in a micro mini dress
Yabba dabba dabba boob! The crystal-encrusted Sophie Couture mini dress Heidi Klum wore to an Emmys event in 2024 was giving "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas." It also wouldn't have looked out of place in the closet of Halle Berry's seductive character from the first Flintstones movie, Miss Stone. However, all that sideboob on display certainly was not appropriate for a family-friendly film.
The glittering garment's pattern was apparently supposed to be leopard print, but its magnified size made it look more like the hide of some Stone Age critter Fred Flintstone and the gang might encounter in the town of Bedrock. Klum had decided to leave her hooter holster at home once again, and it sounds like she'd fit right in among the modern Stone Age women who hadn't yet discovered underwire. However, according to her, the Victoria's Secret silhouette she once helped popularize is also ancient history. "I love a natural shape. I don't love big push-up bras and boobs right under your neck!" she told Ocean Drive. "That was yesterday."
As for her fashion future, Klum will not be putting her extensive collection of skimpy outfits in storage or passing them down her daughters anytime soon. Of how she plans to spend her 80s, she told The Times, "I would like to be in a miniskirt — fallopian length — somewhere having a good time with my husband, children and grandkids."