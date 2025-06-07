The Most Revealing Outfits Heidi Klum Has Ever Worn

It wasn't just Heidi Klum's stunning transformation into a leggy blond bombshell that made her seem destined to become a lingerie model — she's also comfortable showing a lot of skin. Since earning her Victoria's Secret Angel wings in 1997, she's spoken often about her fondness for frolicking about in the buff. "I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I'm a nudist," she told Ocean Drive in 2016. "I have no problems with nudity at all. I'm very free." That freedom extends to her fashion choices, which often flash a fair amount of flesh.

Klum has been rocking her signature revealing style for decades, and she's had to defend it at times. In 2024, the "America's Got Talent" judge spoke about how people shouldn't misconstrue the message she's sending with her wardrobe. "I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn't mean I want to go home with you," she told The Times. In other words, the point of all those daring cutouts and naked dresses is to make her feel confident and sexy, and it clearly does the trick; no matter how little of her body is covered up, she rarely looks uncomfortable in an outfit.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum has also found a surprising number of ways to bare various bits of her bod over the years, and while some might clutch their pearls every time she shows off her legs or hikes up the girls, it's hard to imagine any fashion critic's opinion ever convincing her to cover up.