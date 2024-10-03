Chappell Roan's debut album, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," was released in September 2023. Over the ensuing year, the "HOT TO GO!" singer — real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz — has become one of the entertainment industry's fastest-rising stars, exploding onto the cultural consciousness thanks to her inescapably-catchy hits and her transformative fashion. She's also grabbed headlines thanks to her openness about how difficult it is to suddenly be famous.

Advertisement

Roan told The Face, "I feel like fame is just abusive. The vibe of this — stalking, talking s*** online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband. ... I didn't know it would feel this bad." (Along those lines, she also cursed out a photographer on the VMAs red carpet, but if we're being honest, that one was quite justified.)

Controversy, fashion, and undeniably great pop music? Sounds like an icon in the making! The "Femininomenon" has upped the ante with each new stage show, dressing up in some wild, outrageous looks in her so-far-short career. Through it all, she's made sure to pay homage to the artists that inspire her, as she told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." The "My Kink is Karma" singer explained, "We pull from drag, we pull from horror movies. We pull from burlesque, we pull from theater. I love looking pretty, and scary, or like pretty and tacky ... or just not pretty! I love that too." Safe to say that her fans love it, too. These are the wildest outfits worn by Chappell Roan.

Advertisement