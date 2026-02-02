Critics Roast Mike Johnson's Premiere Pose With Wife: 'Uncomfortable Homecoming Dance Picture'

Might we suggest the Speaker of the House start avoiding cameras the way a vampire avoids garlic? Seems like every time Mike Johnson poses for a photo, it doesn't end well for him. Take, for instance, Johnson's cozy photo op with Erika Kirk in late January 2026. Posting it on Instagram, he added a message about inspiration and how Turning Point USA would soon see its "best days." Even his conservative followers called him tone-deaf. How could Turning Point be better without its beloved co-founder, Charlie Kirk? And why did his grieving widow look so darn cheerful? (That cute thumbs-up wasn't her best move.)

Just a few days later, Johnson followed up that image flub with an even cringier one. He and his wife, Kelly Johnson, were among the lucky few invited to attend the premiere screening of Melania Trump's documentary. (And by "lucky," we mean "at least they got out of the freezing cold for a couple of hours.") Like the other attendees, they posed for press shots. Unlike other attendees, the Johnsons looked about as natural and comfortable as burlap underwear.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The awkward shot didn't go unnoticed by detractors on X (formerly Twitter). Humorist Paul Rudnick compiled a list of descriptions of the pose, including "Turning the raw sexual heat up to 12," "Worried that the movie will show kissing," and "Looking like they've never met." Another wit suggested, "This looks like an uncomfortable home coming dance picture they take when you first walk in." The general consensus was that the Johnsons didn't seem like a truly bonded couple. "He always looks as if he is trying to get away from her," commented a user. "Weird body language for a couple 'married' for years."