Miley Cyrus Didn't Even Try To Do Her Frizzy Hair For 2026 Grammys And People Noticed
It's pretty clear that Miley Cyrus is going through a new phase. Her looks have changed drastically over the last couple of years, and this time, the world-famous singer might have harnessed her hair to hint that she didn't really care about the Grammy Awards in 2026. On the red carpet of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Cyrus' hair looked, well, all over the place. It looked like the star rolled out of bed and went straight to the Grammys, without bothering to do her signature frizzy hair.
Cyrus' look doesn't scream Grammy nominee — she was nominated in one of the main categories, though: Best Pop Album, for her 2025 record "Something Beautiful." The rest of her look also wasn't too flattering, with a jumbled up "M" and "C" glued to her jacket.
Was she late? Maybe she was under the weather? In some of the photos, when she finally decided to remove her sunglasses, the area around her eyes did look a little too pink. Her hair, however, was the most distracting thing about the whole look. It seemed as if it didn't dry properly, and that she barely had time to comb it. It was bad — and we're talking about someone who's had her share of disastrous hairstyles.
Miley Cyrus has been changing a lot
This is one of the wildest departures that Miley Cyrus has made in terms of how she looks. Not that she hasn't done other drastic changes to her look in each new era, but the frizzy hair has been somewhat of a constant throughout it all. The Grammy bangs do have a bit of a "Hanna Montana" feel to it, though, and Cyrus has hinted at a comeback to celebrate the character's 20th anniversary. Though Hannah Montana combs her hair.
Aside from the different hairstyle, Cyrus has drawn attention to herself due to some notable changes that became evident in her face. In 2025, she debuted a thinner jawline with more pronounced cheekbones, and fans and specialists wondered about the kind of procedures she might have done to her teeth in order to almost completely eliminate her signature "gummy smile." Will she keep changing throughout 2026? We'll have to wait and see.