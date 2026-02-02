Miley Cyrus Didn't Even Try To Do Her Frizzy Hair For 2026 Grammys And People Noticed

It's pretty clear that Miley Cyrus is going through a new phase. Her looks have changed drastically over the last couple of years, and this time, the world-famous singer might have harnessed her hair to hint that she didn't really care about the Grammy Awards in 2026. On the red carpet of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Cyrus' hair looked, well, all over the place. It looked like the star rolled out of bed and went straight to the Grammys, without bothering to do her signature frizzy hair.

Brianna Bryson/Getty

Cyrus' look doesn't scream Grammy nominee — she was nominated in one of the main categories, though: Best Pop Album, for her 2025 record "Something Beautiful." The rest of her look also wasn't too flattering, with a jumbled up "M" and "C" glued to her jacket.

Was she late? Maybe she was under the weather? In some of the photos, when she finally decided to remove her sunglasses, the area around her eyes did look a little too pink. Her hair, however, was the most distracting thing about the whole look. It seemed as if it didn't dry properly, and that she barely had time to comb it. It was bad — and we're talking about someone who's had her share of disastrous hairstyles.