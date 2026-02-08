Critics Accusing Kelly Clarkson Of 'Ozempic Face' After Weight Loss Missed The Memo On Aging
"Ozempic face" has rapidly become a buzzword since the famous weight loss drug gained traction in Hollywood. As such, netizens have begun calling out celebrities who have undergone dramatic weight loss transformations for sporting the look, including singer Kelly Clarkson. While discussing Ariana Grande's face transformation, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that the "American Idol" winner is also looking rather gaunt lately. "Kelly Clarkson lost a ton of weight using it [weight loss drugs]. Her face is starting to look too thin too," they penned. Back in September 2024, someone else posted, "Kelly Clarkson just posted a tik tok and she has the ozempic face."
Cleveland Clinic explains that, while Ozempic face is now a common term, it's not a clinical one. But it does refer to a very real side effect from the weight loss drug. As endocrinologist Vinni Makin, M.D., clarified, "The term 'Ozempic face' refers to the changes in the face that can happen with rapid weight loss. It's characterized by gauntness, sunken cheeks, new wrinkles and loose skin on the face and neck." Because patients lose so much weight, the subcutaneous fat in their faces also disappears, resulting in loose, sagging skin. Of course, it's worth noting that these changes also naturally occur as we age.
Clarkson's face has become notably less plump since she started taking weight loss medication, but she doesn't actually sport any of the telltale signs of Ozempic face. On the contrary, in January 2026, she appeared on her eponymous talk show with a youthfully plump face. Naturally, it looked fuller before she lost all the weight, but Clarkson has managed to evade Ozempic face, and the changes critics are spotting are arguably merely normal signs of aging. Even our girl Kelly can't entirely defy Father Time!
Kelly Clarkson has been open about her weight loss journey
Kelly Clarkson looks totally unrecognizable after her weight loss transformation. The singer and talk show host initially disclosed that she'd managed to shed the pounds with the help of weight loss medication while interviewing Whoopi Goldberg on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in May 2024. The Oscar winner opened up about her own use of the medication, which prompted Clarkson to respond that she, too, was using a weight loss drug. The "Miss Independent" hitmaker was quick to clarify, though, that the drug in question was not Ozempic. "It's something that aids in helping break down the sugar. Obviously, my body doesn't do it right," Clarkson noted (via Today), adding that her doctor encouraged her to give the drug a try despite the singer's reticence.
When fans first noticed Clarkson's stunning transformation, she didn't immediately confirm that she was using weight loss medication. In fact, during a January 2024 interview with People, the "American Idol" winner credited her move to New York for her trim figure. "Walking in the city is quite the workout," Clarkson claimed, adding that she had also made some minor adjustments to her diet. "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!" the singer quipped.