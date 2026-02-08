Critics Accusing Kelly Clarkson Of 'Ozempic Face' After Weight Loss Missed The Memo On Aging

"Ozempic face" has rapidly become a buzzword since the famous weight loss drug gained traction in Hollywood. As such, netizens have begun calling out celebrities who have undergone dramatic weight loss transformations for sporting the look, including singer Kelly Clarkson. While discussing Ariana Grande's face transformation, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that the "American Idol" winner is also looking rather gaunt lately. "Kelly Clarkson lost a ton of weight using it [weight loss drugs]. Her face is starting to look too thin too," they penned. Back in September 2024, someone else posted, "Kelly Clarkson just posted a tik tok and she has the ozempic face."

Cleveland Clinic explains that, while Ozempic face is now a common term, it's not a clinical one. But it does refer to a very real side effect from the weight loss drug. As endocrinologist Vinni Makin, M.D., clarified, "The term 'Ozempic face' refers to the changes in the face that can happen with rapid weight loss. It's characterized by gauntness, sunken cheeks, new wrinkles and loose skin on the face and neck." Because patients lose so much weight, the subcutaneous fat in their faces also disappears, resulting in loose, sagging skin. Of course, it's worth noting that these changes also naturally occur as we age.

Clarkson's face has become notably less plump since she started taking weight loss medication, but she doesn't actually sport any of the telltale signs of Ozempic face. On the contrary, in January 2026, she appeared on her eponymous talk show with a youthfully plump face. Naturally, it looked fuller before she lost all the weight, but Clarkson has managed to evade Ozempic face, and the changes critics are spotting are arguably merely normal signs of aging. Even our girl Kelly can't entirely defy Father Time!