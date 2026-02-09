How Far Teyana Taylor Really Got In School (Spoiler Alert: She's Currently A Student)
Teyana Taylor was seemingly destined to be famous, but early success didn't derail her academic endeavors. The artist shot to fame in 2006 at just 15, after working as the choreographer for the iconic Queen Bee herself, Beyoncé, on her "Ring the Alarm" music video. By January 2007, she had signed her first recording contract, and a month later, she made her TV debut as a "My Super Sweet Sixteen" cast member. Her career quickly took off, and in 2025, she co-starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another," which earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. All of these accomplishments may be why she felt comfortable wearing a crown at Paris Fashion Week 2026, which landed her on the worst-dressed list, unfortunately.
Through it all, as she has proven herself to be an exceptional dancer, musician, and actor, Taylor has continued to expand her talents through dedication and schooling. With her career taking off when she was so young, Taylor was homeschooled from 9th to 12th grade. During a chat with her fans, archived by 9MagTV, she discussed how her graduation took place in a Starbucks. From her time being homeschooled to her critically acclaimed performance in "One Battle," Taylor released four albums, appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, and had two daughters with her former husband, Iman Shumpert, during their decade-long relationship. But none of that has stopped the artist from looking for new ways to challenge herself, and in July 2025, she enrolled at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.
For Teyana Taylor, the culinary arts help her relax
Teyana Taylor announced her enrollment in culinary school in a July 2025 Instagram post. "A dream I've carried in my heart for so long is finally becoming a reality and I'm feeling every bit of it," she wrote. She also revealed why she wanted to get a degree in the culinary arts. "Through every twist and turn in my life and career, the kitchen has been a safe space," she explained.
Taylor spoke about going back to school on the red carpet of the 83rd annual Golden Globes, and, per People, had to ask her chef for an extension on her homework so she could attend the ceremony. The straight-A student was apparently given the requested extra time, saying that the school has been supportive of her. Not long after, Taylor appeared on "The Today Show" and further elaborated on why she decided to study at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. The artist explained that while she was busy when she signed up, her schedule has become even busier since, but she makes sure to complete her assignments. Taylor went on to say that cooking and baking pastries keeps her grounded, stating, "It's my normalcy."