Teyana Taylor was seemingly destined to be famous, but early success didn't derail her academic endeavors. The artist shot to fame in 2006 at just 15, after working as the choreographer for the iconic Queen Bee herself, Beyoncé, on her "Ring the Alarm" music video. By January 2007, she had signed her first recording contract, and a month later, she made her TV debut as a "My Super Sweet Sixteen" cast member. Her career quickly took off, and in 2025, she co-starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another," which earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. All of these accomplishments may be why she felt comfortable wearing a crown at Paris Fashion Week 2026, which landed her on the worst-dressed list, unfortunately.

Through it all, as she has proven herself to be an exceptional dancer, musician, and actor, Taylor has continued to expand her talents through dedication and schooling. With her career taking off when she was so young, Taylor was homeschooled from 9th to 12th grade. During a chat with her fans, archived by 9MagTV, she discussed how her graduation took place in a Starbucks. From her time being homeschooled to her critically acclaimed performance in "One Battle," Taylor released four albums, appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, and had two daughters with her former husband, Iman Shumpert, during their decade-long relationship. But none of that has stopped the artist from looking for new ways to challenge herself, and in July 2025, she enrolled at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.