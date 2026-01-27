The Absolute Worst-Dressed Celebs At Paris Fashion Week 2026

It's time to say "bonjour" to Paris Fashion Week! And, what's more fashionable than fashion week in the fashion capital of the world? Nothing, of course! Still, we've seen enough red carpets, fashion shows, and star-studded events to know that when the celebs dress up to see and be seen, there is always potential for fashion faux pas. It may be Paris Fashion Week, but that doesn't mean everyone in attendance made a great fashion statement. Oh well — c'est la vie — at least that means we have a chock full worst-dressed list.

There was no shortage of trends worth noticing among the guests at this year's Paris Fashion Week. And some of those trends are not ones we'd like to see more of. From baring it all and donning plenty of fur and feathers to accessorizing with unusual headwear, there were certainly some surprising choices that more than one star made to attend the big fashion shows this week. Will we be copying these particular choices? Au contraire! But, we did enjoy compiling them for the ultimate Paris Fashion Week worst-dressed list. Enjoy, s'il vous plaît!