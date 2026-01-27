The Absolute Worst-Dressed Celebs At Paris Fashion Week 2026
It's time to say "bonjour" to Paris Fashion Week! And, what's more fashionable than fashion week in the fashion capital of the world? Nothing, of course! Still, we've seen enough red carpets, fashion shows, and star-studded events to know that when the celebs dress up to see and be seen, there is always potential for fashion faux pas. It may be Paris Fashion Week, but that doesn't mean everyone in attendance made a great fashion statement. Oh well — c'est la vie — at least that means we have a chock full worst-dressed list.
There was no shortage of trends worth noticing among the guests at this year's Paris Fashion Week. And some of those trends are not ones we'd like to see more of. From baring it all and donning plenty of fur and feathers to accessorizing with unusual headwear, there were certainly some surprising choices that more than one star made to attend the big fashion shows this week. Will we be copying these particular choices? Au contraire! But, we did enjoy compiling them for the ultimate Paris Fashion Week worst-dressed list. Enjoy, s'il vous plaît!
Dua Lipa appeared to be wearing cheese that she found in the back of the fridge
Dua Lipa hit the Chanel show in a knee-length skirt, jacket, and purse that were all the same yellow, black, and red print. Did this particular print remind anyone else of something that had gone very, very moldy? Either way, the print itself just wasn't particularly pleasing to the eye, so wearing so much of it all at once was definitely a questionable choice.
Lisa Rinna looked like she played the villain in a Game of Thrones spinoff
For those of us who have been watching Lisa Rinna on this season of "The Traitors," it's not too surprising that the murder mystery energy from the show is seeping into the rest of her life. Even so, we can't support this villainous look she sported to the Stéphane Rolland show. A fashion show is a great time to wear your most theatrical look, but this one is a bit much.
Teyana Taylor looked like she was just crowned queen of Victoria's Secret
As the sheer trend gets more and more popular, what folks wear underneath it gets more and more nonexistent. Teyana Taylor attended the Schiaparelli show in a sheer, lace, knee-length dress, and she seemed to be wearing nearly nothing underneath it. Despite leaving little to the imagination, she somehow still managed to be wearing too much. Between the over-the-top platform pumps, heavy necklace, and tiara, there were way too many details in this look. Pairing this coat with something simpler would have been a better move.
Tilda Swinton looked like a scarecrow that's been left outside since September
Hopefully there weren't any crows in attendance at the Chanel show, or Tilda Swinton's hay-like ensemble surely would have scared them away. And, frankly, it may have scared a few human fashion week attendees away, too. Swinton channeled quintessential Chanel details with her tweed skirt suit and two-toned sling-backs. Yet the somewhat hay-like color palette washed her out, and the extra hay-like shirt texture made the whole look feel a bit costume-y.
Could Demi Moore have been any more Cruella de Vil coded?
All Demi Moore needed was a long cigarette holder and some green eye shadow, and we would have been sending out a warning to puppies located anywhere near the the Schiaparelli show. Cruella-ness aside, this outfit was very loud, thanks to its head-to-toe animal print and matching tiny hat. When it comes to an event like fashion week, there is often a fine line between a look that's fabulously risky and one that's just plain silly. Unfortunately, this one definitely entered silly territory.
Jennifer Lawrence looked like she brought both of her cats along to fashion week
Jennifer Lawrence went for effortless vibes at the Dior show in light wash jeans, a white tank top, and a long, black coat. A simple look like this definitely needed a fun accessory of some kind to make it feel elevated enough for fashion week, yet these massive fur sleeve cuffs were definitely not the right solution to this problem. When paired with the rest of her pared-down ensemble, these sleeves made it look like she was carrying two furry animals around with her.
Anya Taylor-Joy also looked like she brought her cats to fashion week
How is it possible that not one, but two It-girls wore these giant fur sleeves to the Dior show? Both stars were actually rocking pieces from the Dior menswear collection, hinting that long, oversized menswear coats may be an up-and-coming trend. The way Anya Taylor-Joy rocked the trend was actually more deserving of the worst-dressed list than Jennifer Lawrence's look — the cape paired with the fur sleeves gave some serious eccentric granny vibes.
Christopher Briney reminded us of a melting chocolate bar
For "The Summer I Turned Pretty" star Christopher Briney, it seems that this is shaping up to be the winter he turned into a melting chocolate bar. Briney wore four different shades of brown at once while attending fashion week. And this is definitely not an easy color palette to pull off. Between his pants, shiny shirt, shiny jacket, and shiny tie, he had four nearly-clashing brown colors and a lot of shininess. This look definitely could have worked with a different color scheme.
Natalia Vodianova was Bridgerton guy up top and slumber party gal on the bottom
Who doesn't want to wear their slippers out and about every now and then? We have to respect Natalia Vodianova for going for comfort with the footwear, but that doesn't mean these slippers match the rest of her 'fit. And we're not really fans of the rest of the 'fit, either. The micro miniskirt paired with the oddly-shaped suit jacket just didn't work, and the lace-y shirt clashed even further, rather than being the fun juxtaposition she was likely going for.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos looked like a squirrel on her way to the office
While plenty of fashion week attendees deserved worst-dressed list status, no one has been getting quite as much hate online as Lauren Sánchez Bezos for her Dior fashion show 'fit. The internet has been buzzing about her "mob wife" fashion fail, and it even sparked shady comparisons to Jeff Bezos' ex-wife. Unfortunately for Lauren, this outfit deserves the hate it's getting — unless, of course, her goal was to look like a squirrel at a big business meeting. In that case, it's perfect.
Luka Sabbat reminded us of a kid trying on his dad's suit
It seems that Luka Sabbat's fashion week mantra was "go big or go home," since the actor definitely went big with his suit. We've seen oversized, exaggerated silhouettes for suits popping up more and more recently. Sometimes the trend works, and sometimes it doesn't. In Sabbat's case, this suit just looked too oversized, rather than fashion-forward. Paired with the furry shawl, it was close to looking cool and funky but wasn't quite there.
Vitaa looked like Pegasus caught in a nor'easter
Vitaa donned all white at the Stéphane Rolland show. The singer's 'fit appeared to be a jumpsuit featuring wide-leg pants and a bold, asymmetrical top. The top was covered in white feathers, which had the appearance of being windswept to one side. The idea behind this fashion statement definitely had potential. Yet the execution had us wondering if Vitaa was halfway through a transformation into some kind of mythical creature.
Nicole Kidman's LBD was a big L
Nicole Kidman has had her diva divorce glow up on full display over the past few months, and she has rocked quite a few stellar outfits during that time. The one she wore to the Chanel show, however, wasn't our favorite. With an all-black look, dark sunglasses, and a palpable attitude, Kidman was clearly hoping this look would be nothing short of fabulous. The only thing standing between her and that goal was this dress. The strange silhouette, the sheen, the fluffy, tinsel-y trim: it was all a detail overload.