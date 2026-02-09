The Tragic Reason Monica Lewinsky's Bill Clinton Affair Prevented Her From Having Kids

In the late '90s, America was consumed by the affair between President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewsinsky. This led to constant headlines, late night jokes, and a 1998 impeachment of the President for lying under oath and obstruction of justice. The scandal created a life of chaos for Lewinsky, who went from anonymity to being one of the world's most famous people. The after effect of such nearly unbearable attention was so damaging that it played a part in Lewinsky, now in her 50s, never having children. As she told The Times in January 2026, "Mother's Day is really hard for me."

In a candid interview, Lewinsky recalled how challenging the years following the scandal were. Part of that challenge was creating a family. After graduating from college, Lewinsky couldn't get a job because of her infamous reputation. "I had no purpose," she revealed, and lack of employment made the purpose she wanted impossible to achieve.

Still, she froze her "eggs and embryos" in case the day arrived when she'd be able to start a family. "I often said if I won the lottery, I would have done it. Because I would have had the resources to have all the help that I needed. But for me, I didn't think I would be a very good single parent — and for so long I couldn't earn an income."