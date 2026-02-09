Ali Larter Can't Stand Wearing This One Thing For Certain Landman Scenes
Actress and former model Ali Larter has a surprising amount of things in common with Angela Norris, her character on the Paramount+ drama "Landman". For instance, Larter's co-star, Billy Bob Thornton, acknowledged on "CBS Sunday Morning" in November 2025 that their real-life dynamic is actually quite similar to their real-life one (aside from being toxic exes, of course). Not only that, but much like Angela, Larter clearly isn't afraid to be a bit bold with her fashion choices, having rocked some truly daring looks.
Granted, this is nothing new for Larter. After all, who could forget the whipped-cream bikini she "wore" in 1999's "Varsity Blues," rather early on in her stunning transformation. As it turns out, though, there's one particular piece of clothing Larter simply can't stand wearing, whether it's for "Landman" or anything else.
As it turns out, bikinis are actually Larter's least favorite thing to wear while shooting a movie or TV series. According to her, this is actually a pretty common sentiment among the women in Hollywood. "I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!' Nobody wants to do it," Larter told People in January 2026. The "Legally Blonde" alum called bikini scenes "tough, in a weird way," elaborating, "Those are the hardest for me. I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite." So, what exactly is it about bikini scenes that makes Larter dread them so much?
Maintaining Angela Norris' confidence can be difficult for Ali Larter
Ali Larter has offered some humorous remarks regarding some of the more provocative outfits she's worn on camera. "I have scarred [my son] for life," Larter joked during a November 2025 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." She added, "I mean, honest to goodness. You even brought up the whipped cream bikini! There's no getting away from it in my life!"
What's more, during a subsequent appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2021, Larter revealed that her son wasn't the only one she had shocked with her infamous "Varsity Blues" scene. "I have scarred my husband, I've scarred my dad, I have scarred my son. It's not easy. ... But hopefully the rest of the world likes it," she laughed.
However, Larter's aversion to doing scenes where she's wearing regular bikinis has more to do with the immense pressure she feels to make sure she always looks her best for the cameras. Moreover, as she told People in 2026, keeping that self-doubt regarding her body image at bay is especially challenging on "Landman," given that her character, Angela Norris, is hardly one to show visible diffidence regarding her appearance. As she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of herself in "wardrobe," if you can call it that, "Playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me."
Although Larter puts in a lot of physical work to stay in shape, it can still be a mental challenge. "But no matter what, it's like, I've got to spend all this time fighting off my own insecurities, my own anxiety, to be able to put on that bikini and walk into these scenes," she told People. In contrast, Larter said her favorite scenes to shoot in "Landman" are the more emotional, character-driven changes between her and Billy Bob Thornton.