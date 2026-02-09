Ali Larter Can't Stand Wearing This One Thing For Certain Landman Scenes

Actress and former model Ali Larter has a surprising amount of things in common with Angela Norris, her character on the Paramount+ drama "Landman". For instance, Larter's co-star, Billy Bob Thornton, acknowledged on "CBS Sunday Morning" in November 2025 that their real-life dynamic is actually quite similar to their real-life one (aside from being toxic exes, of course). Not only that, but much like Angela, Larter clearly isn't afraid to be a bit bold with her fashion choices, having rocked some truly daring looks.

Granted, this is nothing new for Larter. After all, who could forget the whipped-cream bikini she "wore" in 1999's "Varsity Blues," rather early on in her stunning transformation. As it turns out, though, there's one particular piece of clothing Larter simply can't stand wearing, whether it's for "Landman" or anything else.

As it turns out, bikinis are actually Larter's least favorite thing to wear while shooting a movie or TV series. According to her, this is actually a pretty common sentiment among the women in Hollywood. "I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!' Nobody wants to do it," Larter told People in January 2026. The "Legally Blonde" alum called bikini scenes "tough, in a weird way," elaborating, "Those are the hardest for me. I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite." So, what exactly is it about bikini scenes that makes Larter dread them so much?