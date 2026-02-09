Before And After Pics Show Off Victoria Beckham's Major Face Transformation

Whether you know her through her music, her fashion design work, or simply the cacophony of family drama she and soccer-star husband David Beckham can't seem to outrun, the fact remains that Victoria Beckham has had an incredible transformation over the years — and we're not just talking about her career path. Indeed, Victoria has had a noticeable face transformation as well. Notably, however, the former Spice Girl has previously denied getting any cosmetic work done beyond a boob job that she later had reversed. Still, when looking at before-and-after photos of Victoria, it's not that hard to see why speculation remains so rampant.

Frazer Harrison & Mike Marsland/Getty

The photo on the left was taken in September 2010, when Victoria was on hand to present her eponymous fashion brand's collection of dresses for the spring 2011 season during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City. Meanwhile, the one on the right was taken in October 2025, when the Beckham matriarch attended the world premiere of her Netflix docu-series in London. And while some of the changes in Victoria's face can be chalked up to simple aging, certain things to jump out as being considerably different, such as the fullness of her lips and the apparent shape of her nose.

On that last note, one of the more prevalent rumors regarding Victoria is that she underwent a nose job at some point. As we mentioned, though, she has flat-out denied this. "There's been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I've had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything," she told "Today" in December 2024, attributing any perceived changes to makeup contouring.