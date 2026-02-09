Before And After Pics Show Off Victoria Beckham's Major Face Transformation
Whether you know her through her music, her fashion design work, or simply the cacophony of family drama she and soccer-star husband David Beckham can't seem to outrun, the fact remains that Victoria Beckham has had an incredible transformation over the years — and we're not just talking about her career path. Indeed, Victoria has had a noticeable face transformation as well. Notably, however, the former Spice Girl has previously denied getting any cosmetic work done beyond a boob job that she later had reversed. Still, when looking at before-and-after photos of Victoria, it's not that hard to see why speculation remains so rampant.
The photo on the left was taken in September 2010, when Victoria was on hand to present her eponymous fashion brand's collection of dresses for the spring 2011 season during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City. Meanwhile, the one on the right was taken in October 2025, when the Beckham matriarch attended the world premiere of her Netflix docu-series in London. And while some of the changes in Victoria's face can be chalked up to simple aging, certain things to jump out as being considerably different, such as the fullness of her lips and the apparent shape of her nose.
On that last note, one of the more prevalent rumors regarding Victoria is that she underwent a nose job at some point. As we mentioned, though, she has flat-out denied this. "There's been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I've had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything," she told "Today" in December 2024, attributing any perceived changes to makeup contouring.
Victoria Beckham hasn't ruled out plastic surgery in the future
To be fair to Victoria Beckham, it certainly makes sense that she wouldn't want to take a chance on a nose job, given that she already has one major plastic surgery-related regret. Back in 2014, Victoria revealed that she had done away with her breast implants, which she had originally gotten in 1999. Posh Spice opened up during an October 2025 interview with The Sun, revealing that fellow fashion designer Roland Mouret had been the one to cast the deciding vote. "It came from a need to be taken more seriously and me not knowing who I was," Victoria said, adding, "And so I think it was Roland that encouraged me to just be me — not feel I had to be that person. To just tone it down."
That being said, while Victoria has denied getting any further cosmetic work done, she also hasn't entirely ruled it out. "I haven't been tempted by a cosmetic procedure, but never say never. ... Maybe ask me that question in another 10, 15, 20 years time," she said on "This Morning" (via Harper's Bazaar) in 2019. But booking an appointing isn't particularly high on her to-do list for the time being. "Maybe that will have changed, but at the moment I would rather celebrate who I am and just be the best version of myself, as opposed to trying to change too much," she remarked at the time.