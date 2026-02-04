We Finally Know What Happened To Geena Davis

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Geena Davis knew she wanted to be an actor from the age of 3, but it took a bit longer to get her first acting credit. It came at the age of 25 in the 1982 movie "Tootsie," but since that scene-stealing performance, "The Fly" star has had an impressive Hollywood career spanning five decades. Who could forget Brad Pitt's love scene with Davis in "Thelma & Louise" or Davis and Susan Sarandon flying off the cliff in their 1966 Ford Thunderbird Convertible?

But Davis isn't just an acclaimed Academy Award-winning actor; she's a mother of three, an activist, and a published writer. In 2004, the "Beetlejuice" star noticed a lack of female characters and diversity in film. Instead of getting on a celebrity soapbox and complaining, she did something meaningful by starting the Geena Davis Institute. When she wanted to give underrepresented groups a real shot at getting their movie into the hands of a studio, she started the Bentonville Film Festival.

Davis is also a talented sportswoman who nearly qualified for the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, for archery. Currently, she is staying busy fulfilling the dream of her 3-year-old self. Fans of the actor can expect to see Davis aplenty in 2026, with the much-anticipated Netflix series from the Duffer brothers called "The Boroughs."