Tom Brady's Divorced Dad Behavior Is Cringier Than Ever With His Latest IG Stories

There was plenty going on this weekend, but Tom Brady spent his time on Instagram talking about what's most important: why he loves Sundays so much. The former quarterback used his Instagram Stories the way a lovestruck teenager might share selfies on Snapchat. And the internet was totally confused by said behavior.

Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady loves a lazy Sunday, and he's not afraid to admit it! The football star took the day of rest as an opportunity to show off his relaxation on Instagram. "So, this is what you do on a Sunday," he wrote alongside thinking and laughing emojis over a selfie of him apparently lying on the couch in a hoodie. Seeing an adult celebrity posting this way was definitely cringe-inducing. But, for reasons no one seems to understand, he didn't stop there. He followed it up with another selfie showing him smiling with his hood pulled up while lying on his side. He wrote, "OK, major move... From the couch back to bed... This is what Sunday is all about," with tongue-sticking-out emojis. While it's unclear why Brady was up to these antics on Instagram, what is clear is that it was definitely a bit weird. And it's certainly got everyone talking.