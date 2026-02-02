Tom Brady's Divorced Dad Behavior Is Cringier Than Ever With His Latest IG Stories
There was plenty going on this weekend, but Tom Brady spent his time on Instagram talking about what's most important: why he loves Sundays so much. The former quarterback used his Instagram Stories the way a lovestruck teenager might share selfies on Snapchat. And the internet was totally confused by said behavior.
Brady loves a lazy Sunday, and he's not afraid to admit it! The football star took the day of rest as an opportunity to show off his relaxation on Instagram. "So, this is what you do on a Sunday," he wrote alongside thinking and laughing emojis over a selfie of him apparently lying on the couch in a hoodie. Seeing an adult celebrity posting this way was definitely cringe-inducing. But, for reasons no one seems to understand, he didn't stop there. He followed it up with another selfie showing him smiling with his hood pulled up while lying on his side. He wrote, "OK, major move... From the couch back to bed... This is what Sunday is all about," with tongue-sticking-out emojis. While it's unclear why Brady was up to these antics on Instagram, what is clear is that it was definitely a bit weird. And it's certainly got everyone talking.
Tom Brady should resist his urge to share selfies
Someone on X shared the selfies and wrote, "He's posting like a girl who has a crush." "He definitely wants someone to see these," someone commented with a laughing emoji. "Well Gisele posted photos of her one year old's bday. I was fully expecting this. Tom done f'ed up," another commenter pointed out.
Comments like this aren't the first to suggest that Tom Brady is still hung up on his past relationship with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And, as Bündchen continues to be prove she never needed Brady, the former NFL player often displays the opposite, looking increasingly directionless on social media.
Brady spent 23 seasons in the NFL, announcing in 2022 that he was heading into retirement. His divorce from Bündchen was finalized that same year. Evidently, Brady's life has gone through some major changes over the course of the past few years. And his 50th birthday is less than two years away. If all of that combined doesn't spark a midlife crisis, we don't know what else will. Even so, if he has any concerns about how he's perceived by the public, then we recommend he opt for a different hobby or a new sports car rather than these weird social media selfies.