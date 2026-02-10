Photo Of A Young Katie Miller Proves Her Makeup Routine Got A Major Upgrade
Apparently not every high-profile MAGA lady has undergone a serious makeunder thanks to "Republican makeup" and the trends that go along with it. Don't believe us? One throwback photo of podcaster Katie Miller might change your mind. Katie looks significantly different when she washes off her usual makeup. She looks even more different when sporting her old beauty routine.
In January 2017, three years before she married future Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller and a few months before she started working as a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, Katie shared a selfie on Instagram of her and Senator Steve Daines at the U.S. Capitol. Katie's makeup in the pic was pared-down compared to what we're used to seeing today. Unlike many MAGA ladies in 2026, she didn't appear to have much heavy foundation on her face, and she seemed to forgo any contouring. Rather than the usual harsh smokey eye and severe brows, Katie went with very little, other than a thick line of black eyeliner on her upper lids. Seeing any "Republican makeup" fanatics with a more pared-down look is usually a breath of fresh air. In Katie's case, though, we may actually like her current beauty routine a bit more than her old one.
Katie Miller's makeup is fairly natural-looking by MAGA standards
From a somewhat smokey eye and shiny lip gloss to extra long hair, it's clear that Katie Miller doesn't shy away from all MAGA beauty trends these days. In reality, though, as high-profile MAGA ladies go, Miller definitely opts for better makeup looks than most. Her hair extensions don't look excessive or stringy like so many do. She doesn't go for the excessive false eyelashes or the dark, high-contrast eye looks that we've gotten so used to seeing. And, she seemingly has yet to jump on the Karoline Leavitt lip filler train, or if she has, she's done it in a way that doesn't look quite so obvious.
All of that said, throwback photos of Miller hint that she wasn't as immune to the Mar-a-Lago face trend as we might have guessed. Even so, any purported nips and tucks Miller may have tried aren't egregious or over-the-top. It's clear that when it comes to her beauty routine, she's learning and growing over time. To be fair, that's more than we can expect from most of the folks following the MAGA beauty trends.