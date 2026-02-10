Photo Of A Young Katie Miller Proves Her Makeup Routine Got A Major Upgrade

Apparently not every high-profile MAGA lady has undergone a serious makeunder thanks to "Republican makeup" and the trends that go along with it. Don't believe us? One throwback photo of podcaster Katie Miller might change your mind. Katie looks significantly different when she washes off her usual makeup. She looks even more different when sporting her old beauty routine.

In January 2017, three years before she married future Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller and a few months before she started working as a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, Katie shared a selfie on Instagram of her and Senator Steve Daines at the U.S. Capitol. Katie's makeup in the pic was pared-down compared to what we're used to seeing today. Unlike many MAGA ladies in 2026, she didn't appear to have much heavy foundation on her face, and she seemed to forgo any contouring. Rather than the usual harsh smokey eye and severe brows, Katie went with very little, other than a thick line of black eyeliner on her upper lids. Seeing any "Republican makeup" fanatics with a more pared-down look is usually a breath of fresh air. In Katie's case, though, we may actually like her current beauty routine a bit more than her old one.