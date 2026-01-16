Katie Miller Looks So Different Without All The Makeup

Katie Miller is no stranger to posting pictures with her kids, but she almost never chooses a makeup-free look. In 2023, she posted some pictures on Instagram from a trip to Florida, in which she sported a basic look with no makeup. But the angle was fairly distant so you couldn't really see details of what her face looked like. Another 2023 Instagram post with a much bigger Mackenzie also revealed a makeup-free face, but it was also taken at a distant angle — and her obvious struggle to keep hold of Mackenzie distracts you from her face.

There's a chance that Miller will have to drop the makeup routine again, because a baby is about to take over her life once more. At the end of 2025, she posted a joint Instagram photo with her husband Stephen Miller, who is the U.S. Deputy Chief of Staff, in which they bring attention to Miller's baby bump. This will be the couple's fourth child, and the new kid will be almost six years younger than their oldest child, Mackenzie.

This all comes on the heels of Miller announcing her very own show, "The Katie Miller Podcast." When she announced it in late 2025, Miller shared that her experience as a conservative mother was one of the reasons she decided to create her own platform. She wrote on Twitter/X: "As a mom of three young kids, who eats healthy, goes to the gym, works full time I know there isn't a podcast for women like myself."