Katie Miller Looks So Different Without All The Makeup
If there is one group of people who get an automatic pass for not dedicating time to their makeup, it's mothers. With a new baby, there simply isn't time for a beauty routine because you have to nap when the baby naps. The situation is so universal that not even political advisor Katie Miller was able to keep her makeup routine going after she gave birth to her daughter Mackenzie in 2020. On an Instagram post, the former Elon Musk aide exposed her makeup-free face to celebrate being a mother. She captioned the photo, "I just feel super thankful, grateful & lucky to be this girls mama."
In the photo, Miller looks wildly different from what we're used to seeing on the news, though we have to remember that apparently she is good at hiding details. At the time, she had already adhered to the Mar-a-Lago face trend, but the lack of makeup revealed a bit of tiredness and some wrinkles that are usually hidden — especially a frown line on the forehead that became visible on a photo that was taken while she was lying down with Mackenzie. The photos also lack the kind of liveliness that good makeup can give to a face.
Is Katie Miller about to go makeup-free again?
Katie Miller is no stranger to posting pictures with her kids, but she almost never chooses a makeup-free look. In 2023, she posted some pictures on Instagram from a trip to Florida, in which she sported a basic look with no makeup. But the angle was fairly distant so you couldn't really see details of what her face looked like. Another 2023 Instagram post with a much bigger Mackenzie also revealed a makeup-free face, but it was also taken at a distant angle — and her obvious struggle to keep hold of Mackenzie distracts you from her face.
There's a chance that Miller will have to drop the makeup routine again, because a baby is about to take over her life once more. At the end of 2025, she posted a joint Instagram photo with her husband Stephen Miller, who is the U.S. Deputy Chief of Staff, in which they bring attention to Miller's baby bump. This will be the couple's fourth child, and the new kid will be almost six years younger than their oldest child, Mackenzie.
This all comes on the heels of Miller announcing her very own show, "The Katie Miller Podcast." When she announced it in late 2025, Miller shared that her experience as a conservative mother was one of the reasons she decided to create her own platform. She wrote on Twitter/X: "As a mom of three young kids, who eats healthy, goes to the gym, works full time I know there isn't a podcast for women like myself."