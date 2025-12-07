Throwback Photos Of Katie Miller Hint She Wasn't Immune To 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Trend
There's a laundry list of conservative elites who have hopped on the Mar-a-Lago face trend sweeping MAGA land. Notable examples include the ever-shifting enhanced appearance of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump's stunning transformation. As the popularity of the look persists, more and more people within the inner circle of President Donald Trump continue to try the trend. One such person who might be trying to escape allegations of tuning up her looks is Katie Miller, wife of Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller. Throwback photos of Katie show a different face shape than what she's currently rocking.
In an Instagram post from July 2016, Katie is all smiles with real-looking facial features like smile lines, casual bags under her eyes, and a gorgeous flat and wide nose. In a video posted to her Instagram in October 2025, Katie looks quite a bit different. Of course, faces change shape the older we get, but Katie's lips appear significantly fuller, and her nose does appear just a bit thinner. The use of lip filler and the whittling of the nose are often indicators of the Mar-a-Lago face look, but are also fairly common procedures. However, Katie's shifting appearance could be part of another MAGA trend she's hopped on as she continues her transformative journey in politics.
Katie Miller has joined other MAGA trends
At the start of 2025, Katie Miller had joined one of the top MAGA trends within the White House — she was working as an advisor to Elon Musk during his Department of Government Efficiency era. However, after the rise and fall of the bromance between Donald Trump and Musk, the Tesla CEO made a rather dramatic exit. Part of the exit included swiping Miller to continue to work for him in a full-time capacity. Though this felt like Musk making the feud between himself and Stephen Miller even more personal, it was fairly short-lived.
Katie's stint working for Musk was brief, as that August she announced she was hopping on another MAGA trend and starting her own podcast. "For MAGA and President Trump's legacy to grow long-term, we must talk to conservative women," Miller told Axios about her switch-up. She also mentioned that her husband had been "incredibly supportive" of the move, which might have more to do with Musk than podcasting.
Considering the strange things within the marriage of Katie and Stephen, her hopping on beauty and professional trends favored by conservative women feels par for the course. Hopefully, there's no trouble in paradise brewing for her and Stephen now that she's got out from under Musk and onto her own platform.