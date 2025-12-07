Throwback Photos Of Katie Miller Hint She Wasn't Immune To 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Trend

At the start of 2025, Katie Miller had joined one of the top MAGA trends within the White House — she was working as an advisor to Elon Musk during his Department of Government Efficiency era. However, after the rise and fall of the bromance between Donald Trump and Musk, the Tesla CEO made a rather dramatic exit. Part of the exit included swiping Miller to continue to work for him in a full-time capacity. Though this felt like Musk making the feud between himself and Stephen Miller even more personal, it was fairly short-lived.

Katie's stint working for Musk was brief, as that August she announced she was hopping on another MAGA trend and starting her own podcast. "For MAGA and President Trump's legacy to grow long-term, we must talk to conservative women," Miller told Axios about her switch-up. She also mentioned that her husband had been "incredibly supportive" of the move, which might have more to do with Musk than podcasting.

Considering the strange things within the marriage of Katie and Stephen, her hopping on beauty and professional trends favored by conservative women feels par for the course. Hopefully, there's no trouble in paradise brewing for her and Stephen now that she's got out from under Musk and onto her own platform.