Signs Amanda Bynes Is Going To Make A Comeback In 2026

Amanda Bynes has one of the most tragic stories in Hollywood. After growing up with millennials on Nickelodeon and moving on to become a bright young star in coming-of-age comedies, she abruptly quit acting via social media in 2010. The world has watched her ride a roller coaster of legal and health struggles ever since. However, there are subtle signs Bynes might be preparing for a comeback, according to a Daily Mail report and her Instagram account.

Sources told the Daily Mail that she's getting some confidence back, partly thanks to weight loss while on Ozempic and a new boyfriend, Zachary Khan. "It's not serious serious, like they're not going to get married right away, but he's really supportive of her, really good to her," the source told the Daily Mail, adding that Khan brings stability to Bynes' life. The "Hairspray" star also shared new music on Instagram in January 2026.

Comments about the song, an EDM track called "Girlfriend," are overwhelmingly positive. "This is so 2007 MySpace and I love it," wrote one commenter. "OMG? Amanda Bynes in her pop star era?! IM SEATED," someone else gushed. Her fans enjoyed the song so much that they started advising her on the next step to take in her hypothetically burgeoning music career. "Please make a music video for this song, it's so good! The beat is addictive!" one fan wrote on Instagram, with others recommending collabs with Paris Hilton or Charli xcx.