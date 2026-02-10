Side-By-Side Pics Of Chelsea Clinton's Face Transformation Show How She's Changed Since The '90s
When someone becomes the president of the United States, the attention is not only on them, but also on their family. This includes the first lady and their children. It can be especially hard if those sons and daughters are still kids. Malia and Sasha Obama know all about this, as does Barron Trump. The same was true of Chelsea Clinton. When her father, Bill Clinton, was the leader of the free world, Chelsea was often mocked for her looks. Thankfully, she overcame it, outgrew her difficult teen years, and became a confident woman who refused to be held back.
Clinton, who was born on February 27, 1980, was just a month short of 13 when her father was sworn in as the president on January 20, 1993. This meant she had to hit puberty and spend her teenage years growing up in the spotlight of the media. Instead of looking like a perfect Hollywood actor, Chelsea went through the awkwardness of youth that many of us did. She had long, frizzy hair, a high forehead, acne, and the scariest thing of all for a kid her age, braces.
Clinton looks more distinguished today, with the acne and braces no more, her teeth straight, and the frizzy hair replaced by a professionally done cut that accentuates her features.
Chelsea Clinton's looks were made fun of when she was a child
Life wasn't easy for Chelsea Clinton in the 90s. As her father was dealing with his scandals, and her mother, Hillary Clinton, became a target of the right, the comedy world had its sights on their daughter. Despite her young age, she wasn't safe from late-night talk show hosts and even "Saturday Night Live". In 1992, a Wayne's World sketch included Mike Myers and Dana Carey making fun of Clinton's looks. However, criticism resulted in the segment being removed in future airings, and an apology from Lorne Michaels.
30 years later, Clinton hadn't forgotten during a scene on the Apple TV+ series "Gutsy" (via Business Insider), where she recalled how she was mocked. "But when 'SNL' made fun of me, I was like, 'Wow, a group of adults sat in a room, all decided this was a good idea. Nobody thought maybe we shouldn't make fun of children.'"
Sadly, as she grew older, with her family often still a target thanks to Hillary Clinton's presidential ambitions in 2008 and 2016, the mockery of Chelsea didn't stop. In 2018, when someone on Twitter compared her face to a donkey, she had the perfect comeback, posting, "I adore donkeys. They're fierce, strong & determined. Thank you for the compliment. Have a great night!" Clinton's looks have transformed over the years, and so has her ability to handle the negativity.