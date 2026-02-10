Side-By-Side Pics Of Chelsea Clinton's Face Transformation Show How She's Changed Since The '90s

When someone becomes the president of the United States, the attention is not only on them, but also on their family. This includes the first lady and their children. It can be especially hard if those sons and daughters are still kids. Malia and Sasha Obama know all about this, as does Barron Trump. The same was true of Chelsea Clinton. When her father, Bill Clinton, was the leader of the free world, Chelsea was often mocked for her looks. Thankfully, she overcame it, outgrew her difficult teen years, and became a confident woman who refused to be held back.

Consolidated News Pictures & Victor Boyko/Getty

Clinton, who was born on February 27, 1980, was just a month short of 13 when her father was sworn in as the president on January 20, 1993. This meant she had to hit puberty and spend her teenage years growing up in the spotlight of the media. Instead of looking like a perfect Hollywood actor, Chelsea went through the awkwardness of youth that many of us did. She had long, frizzy hair, a high forehead, acne, and the scariest thing of all for a kid her age, braces.

Clinton looks more distinguished today, with the acne and braces no more, her teeth straight, and the frizzy hair replaced by a professionally done cut that accentuates her features.