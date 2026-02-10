Donald Trump Reportedly Has A Lot Of Shady Things To Say About Pam Bondi Behind Closed Doors
Donald Trump is usually very open about his feelings toward others. The president isn't afraid to give his opponents wild nicknames and has no issue badmouthing people he doesn't like to the press. At the same time, he doesn't like to publicly shame members of his administration, as this can often reflect poorly on him and the entire cabinet. No matter how many mistakes people like Pete Hegseth and Kristi Noem might make, Trump generally supports them in public. The same can be said about U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.
However, according to the Wall Street Journal, Trump has been less supportive of Bondi behind closed doors, calling her weak and ineffective. Donald Trump's issues with Bondi appear to stem from a growing list of failures coming out of the Justice Department. The Department of Justice's inability to prosecute Trump's legal foes, such as James Comey and Letitia James, didn't sit well with the president.
According to MAGA leader Steve Bannon, the DOJ's failures during Trump's second term have Bondi "bleeding support from her and President Trump's most loyal troops," per the Wall Street Journal. Online chatter backs up Bannon's claim; many of the MAGA faithful on X have turned against Bondi, calling her "tainted," "a joke," and "useless."
Social Media isn't helping Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi has also been unable to turn attention away from a scandal that has followed Donald Trump for years: his long history with Jeffrey Epstein. Even Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, admitted to Vanity Fair that Bondi had "whiffed" the situation.
Making matters worse for Bondi and the DOJ is a slip-up that happened on January 29, 2026. As Donald Trump was attending the premiere of "Melania" at the Kennedy Center, the DOJ released 3.5 million new Epstein files, including ones that made allegations against the president. The link to those files was quickly deleted, but not before reporters like Jake Trapper were able to screenshot the information and share it on X.
However, Trump has still kept his criticism private. In fact, the only time Trump publicly shaded Bondi was in a Truth Social post on September 20, 2025. The post, opening with "Pam," spelled out Trump's frustrations with Bondi's work and the actions of the Justice Department, saying it is "killing our reputation and credibility."
Trump followed up the post an hour later with one praising Bondi, saying she is "doing a GREAT job..." The Wall Street Journal later learned that the first message was meant to be private and Trump accidentally shared it with the world, which has to make it one of the more awkward moments in Pam Bondi's life.