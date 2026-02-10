Donald Trump Reportedly Has A Lot Of Shady Things To Say About Pam Bondi Behind Closed Doors

Donald Trump is usually very open about his feelings toward others. The president isn't afraid to give his opponents wild nicknames and has no issue badmouthing people he doesn't like to the press. At the same time, he doesn't like to publicly shame members of his administration, as this can often reflect poorly on him and the entire cabinet. No matter how many mistakes people like Pete Hegseth and Kristi Noem might make, Trump generally supports them in public. The same can be said about U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

However, according to the Wall Street Journal, Trump has been less supportive of Bondi behind closed doors, calling her weak and ineffective. Donald Trump's issues with Bondi appear to stem from a growing list of failures coming out of the Justice Department. The Department of Justice's inability to prosecute Trump's legal foes, such as James Comey and Letitia James, didn't sit well with the president.

According to MAGA leader Steve Bannon, the DOJ's failures during Trump's second term have Bondi "bleeding support from her and President Trump's most loyal troops," per the Wall Street Journal. Online chatter backs up Bannon's claim; many of the MAGA faithful on X have turned against Bondi, calling her "tainted," "a joke," and "useless."