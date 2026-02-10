Side-By-Side Images Reveal Nicole Kidman's Staggering Face Transformation

Does Nicole Kidman ever age? For many years, cinema fans watched the Australian actor jump from role to role and realized that she maintained a youthful look that sometimes made it difficult for you to tell her age. That's why many people get flabbergasted when they discover that Kidman is just about to brave through her 60s. She doesn't look it, but when you put different photos of the actor side by side, you can see just how staggering her face and hair transformation was.

The photo on the left was taken in 1989, a time when Kidman was in her early 20s. She didn't have to worry too much about her face then, but you can see that makeup wasn't exactly her forte — she looked a bit caked up, and the area around her eyes popped too much, which made her look like a ghost. The biggest impact, however, is when you compare 1989 Kidman with the one from 2025. She looks like a completely different person in the photo on the right, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Fotos International & Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty

It just means that the "Moulin Rouge!," "Big Little Lies" and "Practical Magic" star has done what she felt she needed to in order to look stunning even in her late 50s. Of course, she could have given a bit more thought to her eyebrow blindness over the years, but at least she seemed to know what to do with the rest of her face.