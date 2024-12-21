Times Elon Musk's Hair Was Even Weirder Than Donald Trump's

Elon Musk's alt-right conversion was lightning-fast. In the blink of an eye, he went from Joe Biden voter to frantically leaping around on the MAGA world stage and hitting peak cringe in a weird singing video with Donald Trump that resulted in the worst duet since Michael Jackson and Eddie Murphy's "Whatzupwitu." The obligatory red baseball cap has rarely come off since — which, given Musk's questionable hair 'dos, is probably no bad thing.

The X head honcho has become an integral part of the 2025 administration, pushing other Trump faithful — such as JD Vance — aside in his meteoric rise to the top. Trump's bond with Musk has everyone comparing Vance to Melania Trump as the VP-elect has seemingly disappeared into the same vortex as Donald's wife to make way for the newly chosen one. Musk has been a fixture at Donald's side, hanging with the fam on Thanksgiving day and tripping the light fantastic in gay Paris (France).

The more time Donald and Musk spend together, the more simpatico they become. Given the plastic surgery speculation surrounding Musk, it's undoubtedly just a matter of time before he falls victim to the "Mar-a-Lago face" syndrome, and his MAGA metamorphosis will finally be complete. In the meantime, Musk is giving The Donald a run for his crypto coin in the hair transformation stakes, sporting a variety of questionable cuts and dubious 'dos — proving that although money can definitely buy you a seat at the table, it can't guarantee you a chair at a decent barber's.

