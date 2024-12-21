Times Elon Musk's Hair Was Even Weirder Than Donald Trump's
Elon Musk's alt-right conversion was lightning-fast. In the blink of an eye, he went from Joe Biden voter to frantically leaping around on the MAGA world stage and hitting peak cringe in a weird singing video with Donald Trump that resulted in the worst duet since Michael Jackson and Eddie Murphy's "Whatzupwitu." The obligatory red baseball cap has rarely come off since — which, given Musk's questionable hair 'dos, is probably no bad thing.
The X head honcho has become an integral part of the 2025 administration, pushing other Trump faithful — such as JD Vance — aside in his meteoric rise to the top. Trump's bond with Musk has everyone comparing Vance to Melania Trump as the VP-elect has seemingly disappeared into the same vortex as Donald's wife to make way for the newly chosen one. Musk has been a fixture at Donald's side, hanging with the fam on Thanksgiving day and tripping the light fantastic in gay Paris (France).
The more time Donald and Musk spend together, the more simpatico they become. Given the plastic surgery speculation surrounding Musk, it's undoubtedly just a matter of time before he falls victim to the "Mar-a-Lago face" syndrome, and his MAGA metamorphosis will finally be complete. In the meantime, Musk is giving The Donald a run for his crypto coin in the hair transformation stakes, sporting a variety of questionable cuts and dubious 'dos — proving that although money can definitely buy you a seat at the table, it can't guarantee you a chair at a decent barber's.
Elon's Rebel Without a Cause
Given Elon Musk's mindblowing fortune, you'd think he'd invest in a decent hairdresser — but no, clearly not. It appears Musk prefers to drop by a cheap chain salon and get a work-experience kid to take a break from sweeping the floors, pick up some blunt scissors, and chop away to their heart's content — resulting in the patchy, uneven, half-quiff, half-wispy bangs style he flaunted at the Satellite Conference and Exhibition in March 2020.
Musk unleashed his inner rockabilly rebel, clad in a leather biker jacket and busting out with a mean, moody stare that would put James Dean in the shade. In the billionaire's defense, perhaps he was trying to live up to "the big tech rock star" title Forbes awarded him in July 2017. He certainly loves to rock out on stage when the opportunity arises.
Few can forget Musk leaping around like a toddler hopped up on Red Bull and coke at an October 2024 Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Then, there's Musk's (mercifully) brief foray into the music world. In 2019, he released a hip-hop track that must have had The Notorious B.I.G. turning in his grave. "RIP Harambe, sipping on some Bombay, we on our way to heaven, amen, amen," an autotuned voice sings in Musk's musical homage to the gorilla killed by Cincinnati zoo keepers in 2019. He followed up with the super basic EDM track "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" in 2020. The less said about that one, the better.
Elon's Gordon Gekko
"Greed, for the lack of a better word, is good. Greed is right. Greed works. Greed clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of evolutionary spirit," Michael Douglas' character Gordon Gekko famously declared in the '80s drama "Wall Street."
It's a sentiment that likely resonates with Elon Musk. He appears to share the same ethos as Gekko, and, given the horrendous '80s slick back hairdo he sported when he attended the Time Person of the Year event in December 2021, Musk also appears to share his hairdresser.
Still, his fortune is beyond even Gekko's wildest dreams. Musk was worth $450.9 billion at noon on December 16, 2024. However, that figure fluctuates wildly, even by the hour. For example, according to Fortune, Musk earned about $30 billion in just one day in October 2024. So, basically, he could be much richer by the time you finish reading this post.
Elon's Kim Jong Un
By August 2022, Elon Musk had morphed into North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un — and, if anybody thought he would be angered by the comparison, they would be wrong. Very wrong. In fact, Musk fully embraced and celebrated it — albeit two years after his copycat reign began. "Corporate needs you to find the difference between these pictures," Musk captioned a composite pic of him and Kim on X. "Looks identical to me shrug," he wrote in the comments.
Corporate needs you to find the difference between these pictures pic.twitter.com/mf6HKfBcm4
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2024
"One is evil and trying to destroy the world and the other is kim jong un!!!" a reader wrote. "Media: 'Both like rockets. We see no difference. Elon is a dictator,'" another chimed in. "One[']s a wanna be dictator the other[']s Kim Jong Un? A third asked.
The comparison likely rings true for former employees, many of whom describe Musk's management style as volatile, hot-headed, vengeful, and tyrannical. "His personality and demeanor can turn on a dime, going from excited to angry," Esther Crawford, a former X product manager, wrote in a lengthy July 2023 post. "Since it was hard to read what mood he might be in and what his reaction would be to any given thing, people quickly became afraid of being called into meetings or having to share negative news with him."
Elon's There's Something About Mary
Elon Musk looked like a bonafide movie star at the Met Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2022. However, Elon's stiff little quiff meant that, unfortunately for the billionaire tech bro, the movie star he resembled was Cameron Diaz when she starred in the 1998 rom-com "There's Something About Mary." Meanwhile, Elon's expression brought to mind Michael Myers — more specifically, Michael Myers' character Dr Evil in the 1997 comedy classic "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery." All things considered, it was likely not the look he was hoping for.
Elon's plus-one for the night was his mom Maye Musk. She stood proudly by his side as he clowned around, pulling a whole host of bizarre faces for the cameras. Elon's impressive red carpet repertoire included kissy duck lips, starfish, and villainous arched brow.
Maye is her son's biggest cheerleader and defender. She feeds Elon's ego and bolsters his grandiose, inflated sense of self worth at every opportunity she gets. "I don't like the word 'wealthy' or 'billionaire' or things like that because I think it's degrading," Maye told Fox Business in November 2024. "I think [Elon's] the genius of the world, and people are loving him for that! ... They love him because of what he does, and they respect him. And I'm very proud of him."
Elon's garden shears special
Unfortunately, when Elon Musk dropped by his usual discount chain hair salon in September 2024, the inexperienced kid who usually butchers his hair must've been elbow-deep in dirty towels. Luckily, he had a backup plan — it's like the billionaire's mom Maye Musk stepped in, grabbed a pair of rusty old garden shears, and hey presto! Elon was freshly shorn. He showed off the fruits of her labor when he attended a day of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York.
By all accounts, Elon was in high spirits. He seemingly didn't have a care in the world as he grinned for the cameras and posed for selfies with adoring fans. However, the smile was wiped off his face just days later after he came under fire for problematic posting. "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala [raised eyebrow emoji]," he wrote in response to an X user asking, "Why they want to kill Donald Trump?"
Elon quickly deleted the unfortunate tweet, but, as he should know by now, nothing truly disappears from the interweb. Screengrabs proliferated, and detractors seized the day, accusing Elon of inciting violence and calling on the Secret Service to step in. It duly complied. "The US Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence," it announced in a statement to The Independent.