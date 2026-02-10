Ashton Kutcher Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Speculation
It's hard these days to see a celebrity with a totally different face than years before and not wonder whether they got plastic surgery or other cosmetic tweaks. Many netizens have been speculating that actors Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper and Zac Efron have all had work done.
"That '70s Show" actor Ashton Kutcher hasn't escaped those rumors either, and also looks quite different from his younger self in middle age. Aging obviously changed his appearance, but Kutcher might have invested in plastic surgery to tweak his face. According to West Michigan Plastic Surgery, male celebrities opt for rhinoplasties, or nose jobs, more than other kinds of plastic surgery. Like Gosling, Kutcher was on the plastic surgery provider's list of rumored nose jobs, and the speculations go back to 2021. Dr. Behrad Brad Aynehchi posted an Instagram carousel with pictures Kutcher through the years, speculating that the actor had rhinoplasty done due to the difference in the tip of his nose, despite a distinct nose bridge.
Kutcher may have undergone a physical change from vasculitis, though. Mayo Clinic says that vasculitis inflames blood vessels, restricts blood flow and damages tissue. It can also cause nasal deformities, according to some plastic surgeons, due to the development and subsequent shrinking of scar tissue in the nose, which can permanently change its shape. Kutcher had the condition in November 2019 and opened up about it on a 2022 episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge." The "Jobs" actor said, "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like my equilibrium. It took me like a year to build it all back up" (via Access Online).
What Ashton Kutcher really thinks about plastic surgery
Ashton Kutcher never confirmed whether or not he got a nose job, and his illness in tandem with being middle aged played a significant role in his changed looks. The natural signs of aging behind Ashton Kutcher's transformation doesn't necessarily mean he's against plastic surgery either. Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis reflected on the buzz about cosmetic procedures, which he discussed with Vanity Fair in January 2026.
Kutcher mentioned that Kunis compared the difference between people's reactions to braces and rhinoplasties. To add his own thoughts, Kutcher told Vanity Fair, "And nobody's ever going to be judgey about getting braces, or about how your teeth turn out from the braces. But they will for rhinoplasty or lipo or a hair transplant...It depends on what body part it is. That's a really weird thing."
While he acknowledged that being on camera drives perfectionism, Kutcher argued that the entertainment industry isn't responsible for creating unrealistic beauty standards. In January 2026, the actor told BBC, "Entertainment is a reflection of society," and said that societies are more liable for perpetuating beauty standards. Kutcher also noted how normalized plastic surgery became over the years. "It used to be that if you got Botox," he said, "you would not tell anybody you got them but now people are like 'let's get a coffee and Botox.'"