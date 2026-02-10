Ashton Kutcher Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Speculation

It's hard these days to see a celebrity with a totally different face than years before and not wonder whether they got plastic surgery or other cosmetic tweaks. Many netizens have been speculating that actors Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper and Zac Efron have all had work done.

"That '70s Show" actor Ashton Kutcher hasn't escaped those rumors either, and also looks quite different from his younger self in middle age. Aging obviously changed his appearance, but Kutcher might have invested in plastic surgery to tweak his face. According to West Michigan Plastic Surgery, male celebrities opt for rhinoplasties, or nose jobs, more than other kinds of plastic surgery. Like Gosling, Kutcher was on the plastic surgery provider's list of rumored nose jobs, and the speculations go back to 2021. Dr. Behrad Brad Aynehchi posted an Instagram carousel with pictures Kutcher through the years, speculating that the actor had rhinoplasty done due to the difference in the tip of his nose, despite a distinct nose bridge.

Kutcher may have undergone a physical change from vasculitis, though. Mayo Clinic says that vasculitis inflames blood vessels, restricts blood flow and damages tissue. It can also cause nasal deformities, according to some plastic surgeons, due to the development and subsequent shrinking of scar tissue in the nose, which can permanently change its shape. Kutcher had the condition in November 2019 and opened up about it on a 2022 episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge." The "Jobs" actor said, "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like my equilibrium. It took me like a year to build it all back up" (via Access Online).