Hallmark Channel Movie Outfits That Were Complete Disasters

When it comes to the art of a gentle movie, few networks bring the cozy heat quite like the Hallmark Channel. It's no stretch to say the channel rules the holiday season — and beyond — thanks to the seemingly endless catalog of charming and feel-good content that's available.

If there's one thing that is true about a Hallmark Channel holiday movie, it's that the characters tend to dress the part. A Hallmark Christmas movie's leading lady, for example, tends to don things like chunky sweaters, dark skinny jeans, and knit accessories like gloves and hats. The color palette usually leans toward reds, greens, or warm neutrals. The vibes are holly and jolly, indeed.

The "Hallmark movie outfit" formula is something that has generated its fair share of memes and content over the last few years. There have been guides about nailing the perfect Hallmark Leading Lady look, jokes about Hallmark stars flawlessly walking through snow while wearing stilettos, and even commentary about how every Christmas movie features women wearing red and men wearing green. Alas, as much as we may all adore Hallmark movies, we have to acknowledge that there have been some definite sartorial missteps over the years. Here are some outfits that, for various reasons, ended up being complete disasters.