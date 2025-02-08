Hallmark Stars Who Have Revealed Their Behind-The-Scenes Business With The Network

Sitting down to take in a Hallmark movie is a special experience that keeps the network's massive fanbase coming back for more year after year. Mixing the common themes of resilience, redemption, and love with everyone's favorite storytelling tropes (enemies to lovers, fake relationships, and second chances are a few of our favorites) is an unbeatable recipe that results in happy and satisfied viewers. Much of the draw lies in the opportunity to shut off the stress of everyday life and become immersed in a simple fantasy — that it's never too late to change your fate.

While this form of entertainment provides a welcome escape from the busy day job for most, the stars of the network deal with the exact opposite. This is their day job after all, and although leading lady Erin Cahill insists her fellow actors are family, the fact remains there is a more serious side to the business — one that can be complex and demands to be handled with care and consideration. When asked about their strategy for maintaining talent, Hallmark's Executive VP Lisa Hamilton Daly described a typical contract to Deadline. "It's usually for either two movies, and some of them are for a Christmas movie. It's really to make sure that we have access to that talent during the year," she said.

Although most of the bread and butter happens behind the scenes, there are more than a few Hallmark stars who have spilled the beans concerning certain aspects of their contracts. Read on to learn more about the drama that happens before and after you get to see the big kiss at the Christmas tree farm — and we're not leaving anything out.