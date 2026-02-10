Before & After Photos Of Jenna Bush Hager's Stunning Weight Loss Transformation

Jenna Bush Hager will always get attention for good and bad reasons as the daughter of a former president. She was a fun-loving college girl when her dad, George W. Bush, became the 43rd President of the United States, and the press took notice of Jenna's controversial life before joining the Today Show. She's also made a couple fashion mistakes by wearing tacky outfits in public over the years. However, the press has embraced Jenna's transition from early adulthood to her years as a career woman, wife, and mother.

Thanks to weight loss, the author and journalist also had a noticeable transformation that her fans pointed out on her ReadWithJenna Instagram posts. Hoda Kotb also complimented Jenna's appearance on a 2022 episode of "Hoda & Jenna." "People have noticed that there's like a transformation that's been happening with you," Kotb said. "You are — they are just saying, 'Jen is looking amazing, she's never looked this good'" (via Hello Magazine).

Ilya S. Savenok & Gary Gershoff/Getty

The photo on the left shows Bush Hager at a SiriusXM event in 2015. She wore a gray dress with a blue floral pattern on top, which brought attention to her fuller figure. On the right, Jenna attended a City Meals on Wheels event in 2022. Her all-black outfit was simple but turned heads as her folded off-the-shoulder top hugged her slimmer waist. The highlights in her hair also suited her face better in 2022 than they did seven years before.