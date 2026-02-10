Before & After Photos Of Jenna Bush Hager's Stunning Weight Loss Transformation
Jenna Bush Hager will always get attention for good and bad reasons as the daughter of a former president. She was a fun-loving college girl when her dad, George W. Bush, became the 43rd President of the United States, and the press took notice of Jenna's controversial life before joining the Today Show. She's also made a couple fashion mistakes by wearing tacky outfits in public over the years. However, the press has embraced Jenna's transition from early adulthood to her years as a career woman, wife, and mother.
Thanks to weight loss, the author and journalist also had a noticeable transformation that her fans pointed out on her ReadWithJenna Instagram posts. Hoda Kotb also complimented Jenna's appearance on a 2022 episode of "Hoda & Jenna." "People have noticed that there's like a transformation that's been happening with you," Kotb said. "You are — they are just saying, 'Jen is looking amazing, she's never looked this good'" (via Hello Magazine).
The photo on the left shows Bush Hager at a SiriusXM event in 2015. She wore a gray dress with a blue floral pattern on top, which brought attention to her fuller figure. On the right, Jenna attended a City Meals on Wheels event in 2022. Her all-black outfit was simple but turned heads as her folded off-the-shoulder top hugged her slimmer waist. The highlights in her hair also suited her face better in 2022 than they did seven years before.
Jenna had to overcome her past struggles with weight
In 2019, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb weighed themselves on the "Today" show, and their results were 171 pounds and 158 pounds, respectively. At the time, Jenna was only three months postpartum, and she hadn't weighed herself since her college days. "I, for a second, was transported to when I was like a chubby little girl and found a scale in my mom's room and weighed myself," she recalled on Today. She also mentioned that she didn't like feeling like a number on the scale and wanted to be gentler with herself.
That wasn't the only time Bush Hager mentioned her body image issues on the "Today" show. In 2023, she opened up about her late grandmother, Barbara Bush, saying she looked "chubby" in a yellow bikini. Jenna said, "She later told me that her mother said those types of things to her. Her mother always thought of her sister as the really beautiful one and would say it" (via Today on X).
Practicing self-compassion and understanding the root of her grandmother's remarks seemed to help Jenna along her weight-loss journey. After Kotb pointed out her glow-up in 2022, Bush Hager shared that she worked out early in the morning for six months, despite the desire to see instant results. She also incorporates fun into her workouts, like doing a partner Pilates challenge with her husband Henry in 2025.