Tacky Outfits Jenna Bush Hager Actually Wore In Public
Coming from an adolescence spent in the public eye while growing up in the White House, the transformation of Jenna Bush Hager has been stunning. Surviving the scrutiny and some tragedy of her younger, wilder years, Bush Hager has come into her own, managing a successful career in daytime media. Shuffling up from being a "Today" show correspondent to cohost alongside Hoda Kotb for "Today With Hoda and Jenna," to finally snagging her own show, Bush Hager has proved to be capable of all sorts of evolution. However, one thing does keep coming to bite her — Bush Hager has a sometimes wacky sense of style.
Of course, being a working mom can often mean that fashion isn't front of mind, but considering that Bush Hager is on television for a living, it does call into question some of her outfit choices. Finding a way to dress that can incorporate a sense of self and be palatable for the everyday viewer can be incredibly tricky to balance, and whereas Bush Hager often nails this, there have been several times she's failed at it. From patterns that seemingly wear her instead of her wearing them, to decaled jackets, to too much fringe, here are seven examples of Bush Hager falling for tacky outfits.
Jenna Bush Hager couldn't pick a single style so chose all of them
While attending a luncheon in New York City, Jenna Bush Hager wore a dress that felt all over the place. Part gunne sax, part boho-chic, with chunky boots fully stuck in the 2000s, Bush Hager simply has too much going on. The sparkling embellishments on the dress clash with the multiple patterns, her nails are the wrong shade of red, and her purse is too silver to pair well with the rest of the look, leaving the whole thing feeling a bit unkempt.
Jenna Bush Hager can't seem to pull off patterns
For someone who has lived such a varied life, Jenna Bush Hager struggles to find a decent, patterned outfit. Seen here in June of 2022, Bush Hager is attempting to find comfort in the New York summer heat, but the dress she chose is overly distracting. For starters, the top half of the dress feels incongruent with the bottom half, which is tight and then flares out with a ruffled hem, giving a mermaid-like appearance. Then there's the pattern, which is chunkier on top and more claustrophobic on the bottom.
Jenna Bush Hager wore a kitschy garden suit
Though there are rumors about Jenna Bush Hager and her relationship with Hoda Kotb, both hosts of "Today With Hoda and Jenna" were all smiles in summery suits for a taping in September 2023. While Kotb found a lovely maroon that made her lipstick pop, Bush Hager struggled to pull off her tacky mom fit.
The tank and pants suit combo is distracting, especially with the hem of the shirt going a bit long and the hem of the pants coming up short. Adding to the awkwardness is the pattern, which might have looked amazing on the rack but unfortunately didn't translate while being worn.
Jenna Bush Hager's muted coat still managed to feel tacky
Seen stepping out in early 2024, Jenna Bush Hager made sure to bundle up to beat the chilly New York City winter. However, her coat, boots, and purse all feel out of alignment. Those chunky heeled boots have been paired with one of Bush Hager's spiciest outfits, but when paired with the brown leather bag and dowdiness of the jacket, they feel at odds with the overall look. Though the coat is a demure gray, the floral decals give off a more cheesy grandma vibe than Bush Hager typically embodies.
Jenna Bush Hager overdid the tacky glam at New York Fashion Week
One of the perks of hosting "Today With Hoda and Jenna" obviously included trips to coveted events, such as New York Fashion Week. Here, Hoda Kotb is showing off her stunning transformation by wearing an outfit that plays with the concept of a suit dress. Jenna Bush Hager, however, did not nail the assignment.
What was most likely supposed to be a gold dress looks muted and sepia-toned, and the shimmering panels of Bush Hager's skirt give off chunky cowgirl fringe vibes from afar. There is a vintage Hollywood aesthetic to the sleeves, but the giant belt and tank top worn underneath make the outfit feel stuck in the 2010s instead.
Jenna Bush Hager should have ditched the fringe
While attending Hoda Kotb's "Joy 101" launch party, Jenna Bush Hager found a luxe-looking all-white outfit. Though Bush Hager certainly lives a lavish life, and the fabric of these garments reflects a high-end quality, the accessories border on the gaudy. For a shirt with such a unique collar, Bush Hager is wearing too many necklaces. Plus, the fringe at the bottom of the shirt is overly distracting, giving everything a mixed-use boho-western vibe that's not working.
Jenna Bush Hager got lost in her patterned dress
Though her fashion might get away from her, Jenna Bush Hager knows her audience — busy moms. As a mom needing to let off steam, Bush Hager herself has let loose in some skin-baring outfits, but the dress she wore to promote her collaboration with ResortPass — to encourage her Instagram followers to "take a break poolside" — felt more tacky than inspirational.
The pattern is busy and gives off substitute teacher vibes, the black straps don't really fit the overall feel of the dress, and certainly don't match the chunky sandals Bush Hager inexplicably chose. Overall, the dress gives off an air of immaturity that doesn't fit the accomplished Bush Hager.