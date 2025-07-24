Tacky Outfits Jenna Bush Hager Actually Wore In Public

Coming from an adolescence spent in the public eye while growing up in the White House, the transformation of Jenna Bush Hager has been stunning. Surviving the scrutiny and some tragedy of her younger, wilder years, Bush Hager has come into her own, managing a successful career in daytime media. Shuffling up from being a "Today" show correspondent to cohost alongside Hoda Kotb for "Today With Hoda and Jenna," to finally snagging her own show, Bush Hager has proved to be capable of all sorts of evolution. However, one thing does keep coming to bite her — Bush Hager has a sometimes wacky sense of style.

Of course, being a working mom can often mean that fashion isn't front of mind, but considering that Bush Hager is on television for a living, it does call into question some of her outfit choices. Finding a way to dress that can incorporate a sense of self and be palatable for the everyday viewer can be incredibly tricky to balance, and whereas Bush Hager often nails this, there have been several times she's failed at it. From patterns that seemingly wear her instead of her wearing them, to decaled jackets, to too much fringe, here are seven examples of Bush Hager falling for tacky outfits.