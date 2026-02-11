Cheyenne From Landman Is Gorgeous In Real Life

Paramount's neo-Western series "Landman" has boasted a star-studded cast since day one. In addition to series leads Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter, Demi Moore is a major player on the show, with Jon Hamm similarly having a significant role in Season 1. Ruggedly handsome series co-creator Taylor Sheridan and his collaborators only upped the ante for Season 2, bringing in Sam Elliott to play T.L. Norris, the father of Thornton's Tommy Norris. One major dynamic in the season is that between T.L. and Cheyenne, a former exotic dancer who becomes his physical therapist. Cheyenne is portrayed by fellow series newcomer Francesca Xuereb, who is every bit as drop-dead gorgeous in real life as she is in the show.

Given just how strikingly beautiful she looks in a simple Instagram selfie, it should come as no surprise that Xuereb has managed to captivate "Landman" viewers. That being said, the actor isn't merely eye candy – she has the talent to back it up. One user on Reddit had especially high praise for Xuereb's performance in the ninth episode of "Landman" Season 2, in particular. "Sure she's gorgeous ... but she can act!" they wrote, adding, "The chemistry between her and Sam Elliott is off the charts, and there is a lot of incredible nonverbal interaction between them. I was just blown away by how much she said without saying anything. Her performance really moved me." The user concluded their post by saying they hope more people start to recognize Xuereb's skills as a performer. One commenter concurred, writing, "She 100% deserves the credit you've given her. Hopefully, it opens many doors for her now." And it turns out "Landman" wasn't the first time her presence had graced the screen.