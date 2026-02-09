Rebel Wilson's 'Ozempic Face' Is So Obvious In These Photos
Even though some Hollywood stars downplay or try to avoid talking about their decision to start using the weight loss drug Ozempic, there are instances in which the changes are so obvious that you can't help but notice how the medication alters a user's appearance. And ever since Rebel Wilson joined in on the latest Tinseltown trend, it takes only a glance to see that she has developed the famous — or infamous — celebrity Ozempic face.
Of course, there are angles that make the facial changes a lot more obvious, but overall it's impossible not to see the difference in Wilson's visage, because the actor looked wildly different when she broke into Hollywood. Notably, one of her most famous roles was Fat Amy in the musical hit "Pitch Perfect." Back in 2015, a few years after she starred in "Bridesmaids," Wilson told Cosmopolitan UK that "being unique and different was a really good thing." She also championed her own look, stating: "I'm about the brain, the heart, and what's on the inside. I feel really lucky to be the body type I am."
Even so, time passes and people change. Wilson was inspired to start her health journey when she considered the possibility of motherhood. In case you missed the photographic proof, the Australian actor lost 80 pounds over the past few years, and Ozempic was an important part of that process.
Rebel Wilson's cheeky sign of Ozempic face
This 2021 photo makes a trait of Ozempic face evident on Rebel Wilson: The way that the bone structure becomes more pronounced, especially in the cheeks. Wilson looks unrecognizable from 10 years ago — as her cheeks have become less full, her whole face has taken on a different shape. With her cheekbones more evident, we get a highlight of the area around her eyes, which you can see in the photo below.
Wilson's eyes sparkle at 'Tinsel Town' premiere
One of the side effects that Ozempic users hate the most is that the GLP-1 medication can make the area under the eyes more pronounced or hollow. This is due to rapid weight loss, and as a result, many on the drug appear tired, with more visible wrinkles around the eyes. This photo, from the 2025 premiere of "Tinsel Town," makes it clear that Rebel Wilson has found a way to soften that aspect by putting on the right makeup. The dark eyelashes and eyebrows draw your attention away from the creases under her eyes.
The sign of Ozempic face that's on everyone's lips
According to doctors, one characteristic of Ozempic face is lip thinning. Rebel Wilson's lips were never that big to begin with, but when she's wearing a light lip shade, her mouth looks even smaller. Only Wilson can speak to how her lips may have changed, but until she opens up, we'll never know for sure.
Rebel Wilson is using modern medicine to treat Ozempic face
Wrinkles are a natural part of aging, but doctors emphasize that the more weight you lose, and the more quickly you drop it, while on Ozempic, the more pronounced your expression lines will become. No one can escape those telltale creases, and Rebel Wilson, who is 45, is no exception. Not that she won't do anything about it — in 2022, Wilson told New Beauty that she tried Emface, a treatment for "facial muscles, skin, and connective tissue." The Aussie actor was excited with the result: "My forehead definitely feels 'lifted,' and my cheekbones look snatched!"
Ozempic's slimming effects don't always equal a happy face
As in the photos above, it's clear that a more pronounced bone structure is another hallmark of Ozempic face. Rebel Wilson's cheekbones definitely are more prominent, but you have to look closely to spot the effect on her chin. Wilson's chin has always stood out, but with the weight loss, the full impact of it is noticeable, especially in photos that get her from a lower angle — like the one above, taken in 2024.
What does Rebel Wilson say about her Ozempic use?
In 2024, Rebel Wilson revealed to The Sunday Times, "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets," and Ozempic, which she was on briefly, helped with that. Wilson didn't reveal how long she used the drug, though. She opened up about her weight loss journey at the end of 2020, after she deemed it her "year of health" and shared with her fans on Instagram her New Year's resolution to shed pounds. As you've seen in the photos, the strategy worked wonders for her.