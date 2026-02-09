Rebel Wilson's 'Ozempic Face' Is So Obvious In These Photos

Even though some Hollywood stars downplay or try to avoid talking about their decision to start using the weight loss drug Ozempic, there are instances in which the changes are so obvious that you can't help but notice how the medication alters a user's appearance. And ever since Rebel Wilson joined in on the latest Tinseltown trend, it takes only a glance to see that she has developed the famous — or infamous — celebrity Ozempic face.

Of course, there are angles that make the facial changes a lot more obvious, but overall it's impossible not to see the difference in Wilson's visage, because the actor looked wildly different when she broke into Hollywood. Notably, one of her most famous roles was Fat Amy in the musical hit "Pitch Perfect." Back in 2015, a few years after she starred in "Bridesmaids," Wilson told Cosmopolitan UK that "being unique and different was a really good thing." She also championed her own look, stating: "I'm about the brain, the heart, and what's on the inside. I feel really lucky to be the body type I am."

Even so, time passes and people change. Wilson was inspired to start her health journey when she considered the possibility of motherhood. In case you missed the photographic proof, the Australian actor lost 80 pounds over the past few years, and Ozempic was an important part of that process.