Details About Kristi Noem's History With Jelly Roll

While many celebrities use their platform to speak out against the MAGA movement, some are very open about their adoration for the president. Nicki Minaj has attached herself to Donald Trump, much to the dismay of her fans, and Kid Rock is one of Trump's most vocal supporters. Jelly Roll is a musician who rarely speaks about his political stances, but unearthed social media posts by Kristi Noem have led people to wonder where he stands.

Giving a speech after winning an impressive three awards at the 2026 Grammys, Jelly Roll said, "Jesus is not owned by one political party." Shortly after, a reporter asked the country star for his thoughts on the current political climate in the United States. Jelly Roll responded by going into his tragic past before saying that he doesn't know enough to speak on it and calling himself a "dumb redneck" (via TikTok). He ended his answer by promising to say more in the near future, but for social media communities, his dodging of the question didn't sit well. Within hours, two X posts from Kristi Noem quickly resurfaced, showing Jelly Roll's seemingly close relationship with the United States secretary of homeland security.

Jelly Roll makes incredible music — but his heart is even more incredible. He has overcome so much in his life (I won't recount it all here, but you should read about his story), and he pours that journey out in his music. I am proud to call this man my friend. I welcomed him to... pic.twitter.com/9vsi99PxXd — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 7, 2024

The first post, from August 7, 2024, shows Noem and Jelly Roll hugging, and Noem writes, "I am proud to call this man my friend." A second post four days later includes another photo of Noem and Jelly Roll together and three pics from that year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The photo of Jelly Roll and Noem in this post appears to be from the same meeting that happened days earlier.