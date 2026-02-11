Why William & Kate Should Divorce For Real This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is fast-approaching, and that means lovebirds are getting their holiday plans in order. Of course, not everyone will celebrate the big day with flowers or dinner reservations. Based on what we've seen of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, lately, we wouldn't be surprised to hear that they won't be spending Valentine's Day together. And, if the rumors are true, it may actually be time for a breakup of royal proportions.

For years, rumors have swirled that there's trouble in paradise — or should we say "trouble in Kensington Palace?" Yet, if these rumors are true, there are obvious reasons why this couple still chooses to stay together. Back when King Charles III was the Prince of Wales, he went through quite a famous divorce, and the optics weren't exactly good for the royal family. Like Princess Diana, Kate is very popular. In fact, she and William are the most popular royals according to a recent YouGov poll. A divorce would certainly destabilize that and, by extension, it would destabilize the entire royal family's public perception.

Consequently, buzz about William and Kate's unhappy marriage may be well-founded, since this couple would surely be more hesitant to split than most. Even though public opinion is paramount for the royal family, that doesn't mean it should take precedence over William and Kate's happiness. Based on how 2026 has started for these two, it might finally be time for them to call it quits.