Why William & Kate Should Divorce For Real This Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is fast-approaching, and that means lovebirds are getting their holiday plans in order. Of course, not everyone will celebrate the big day with flowers or dinner reservations. Based on what we've seen of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, lately, we wouldn't be surprised to hear that they won't be spending Valentine's Day together. And, if the rumors are true, it may actually be time for a breakup of royal proportions.
For years, rumors have swirled that there's trouble in paradise — or should we say "trouble in Kensington Palace?" Yet, if these rumors are true, there are obvious reasons why this couple still chooses to stay together. Back when King Charles III was the Prince of Wales, he went through quite a famous divorce, and the optics weren't exactly good for the royal family. Like Princess Diana, Kate is very popular. In fact, she and William are the most popular royals according to a recent YouGov poll. A divorce would certainly destabilize that and, by extension, it would destabilize the entire royal family's public perception.
Consequently, buzz about William and Kate's unhappy marriage may be well-founded, since this couple would surely be more hesitant to split than most. Even though public opinion is paramount for the royal family, that doesn't mean it should take precedence over William and Kate's happiness. Based on how 2026 has started for these two, it might finally be time for them to call it quits.
2026 is off to a strange start for William and Kate
There is no shortage of theories folks on the internet have about what's going on with Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, behind closed doors. Of course, the royal family keeps a lot of the truth under wraps and out of the public eye. Since 2026 kicked off, however, there have been more and more hints that William and Kate's relationship isn't what the royals would have us believe. In early January, divorce rumors were reignited, thanks to a video of Princess Charlotte and Prince George. The video made the rounds on X, showing the children exiting a helicopter at Kensington Palace with what appear to be overnight bags in tow. "At least the coparenting appears to be going well," one X-user wrote. "It's been obvious for a while that Willy & Kate are separated & the kids shuttle between their parents' homes."
This certainly seemed like damning evidence for folks who have long believed that William and Kate are separated. And, the dust didn't even have enough time to settle from that PR blunder before the next one surfaced. On January 8, Kate poured gasoline on the divorce rumors with her most telling move yet. When the couple made a public appearance at Charing Cross Hospital, something important was missing: Kate's famous engagement ring. It's almost impossible to imagine that this was an innocent accident. So, is she publicly hinting at marital troubles?
The spotlight may be getting old for Kate
It's easy to see why Prince William and his family might want to avoid losing one of the most popular royals. But Kate Middleton would also be giving up a lot should she leave the family. Even so, she hasn't had an easy time in the limelight over the course of the past few years. Back in 2024, her absence from the public eye sparked wild theories and relentless media coverage. And, while she has, for the most part, returned to her royal duties after her break in the wake of her cancer diagnosis, things never entirely returned to normal. "Last year was survival then recovery mode," royal author Robert Jobson told Hello!. "This year, I expect Catherine to carry out more engagements but be selective... she won't go back to the old pace; she's learnt that lesson."
It certainly seems like Kate's relationship with public life isn't what it used to be. And, if things really aren't happy and healthy between her and William, then leaving royal life behind may be exactly what she needs. Kate is reportedly a totally different person away from the spotlight. And, we think it may be time for her to embrace that. If Kate's tiptoeing away from the public eye and leaving her ring at home during royal engagements are signs of what's going on behind the scenes, then we think it's time to make this split official.