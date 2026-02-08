The Most Daring Outfits Witney Carson Has Ever Worn On DWTS
Witney Carson has become a fan-favorite ballroom dance pro on "Dancing With the Stars," and her bold choices in outfits have supported her through her time on the show. The Utah native got her start on "So You Think You Can Dance," competing in 2012 before joining "DWTS" as a troupe member in Season 16. She was promoted to a pro in Season 18 and was partnered with Australian musician Cody Simpson — they were unfortunately eliminated in ninth place. In Season 19, however, Carson came back with a vengeance. She and her partner, Alfonso Ribeiro, won the Mirrorball Trophy after sporting some of the most iconic wardrobe pieces and performing some of the most memorable routines on the show. She won again in Season 34 with Robert Irwin.
Carson has had over a decade of experience on the popular dance competition series, but it hasn't just been her moves that have caught audiences' attention. In that time, she's worn some pretty daring outfits, showing some skin and oozing sex appeal. Now, we're taking a walk down memory lane to remember some of Carson's most risqué looks on the show.
Whitney Carson was in a skimpy two piece to the Season 26 semifinals
In May 2018, Witney Carson rocked a two-piece costume during the special season of "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes."The ensemble consisted of a bra top covered in various-sized gems and a matching bottom, featuring a silver fringe in the front and a lime green half-skirt in the back. The outfit was part of Carson's costume for the Season 26 semifinals, in which she danced alongside Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer. The two finished the competition in fourth place.
Carson wore a see-through number with strategically placed fabric
In April 2018, Witney Carson wore one of her most daring looks ever. For an episode of "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes," the mom-of-two was dressed in a sheer body suit with blue embroidery that was strategically positioned on the fabric to cover any NSFW places. The leotard also had long sleeves and a blue tulle skirt that matched the embroidery on the front panels — and Chris Mazdzer's shirt. Her blond high ponytail was the cherry on top for dramatic flair.
She left little to the imagination while dancing with Frankie Muniz
During Season 25, Witney Carson wore a yellow cut-out leotard that had feather work across the chest and at the waist, forming a mini skirt. The outfit featured a small piece of fabric connecting the top to the bottom over Carson's belly button, leaving the sides of her ribs completely exposed. Meanwhile, her partner, child-star-turned-racecar-driver Frankie Muniz, wore all black, but accented the 'fit with yellow suspenders and a matching bow tie, complementing Carson's bold look.
The 'DWTS' pro brought her A-game with a gothic, mesh look in 2019
Season 28 was another success story for Witney Carson, who took her partner, actor and comedian Kel Mitchell, to the finals. During a performance in the second week, when the duo danced the samba, Carson wore an outfit that had a sheer, black overlay. The skirt portion had several slits on one side to give the outfit a more edgy feel. The outfit hit the successful "Dancing With the Stars" pro in all the right places, showing off her curves and her toned legs. She and Mitchell finished the competition in second place.
Witney Carson wore a plunging costume on 'DWTS'
Witney Carson took glam to a different level on the "Dancing With the Stars" Season 25 finale when she wore a silver leotard and a long sheer skirt, perfect for the artistry of a foxtrot. The leotard portion of the costume featured an extremely low-cut front that was secured by a small piece of fabric just below the chest. Carson and Frankie Muniz performed an impressive routine to "I Won't Dance" by Frank Sinatra and earned a score of 38 out of 40.
She stole the show in an electric blue fishnet leotard
Witney Carson wowed with an incredibly daring look on Season 21. She wore a form-fitting blue costume for a dance with partner Carlos PenaVega, whose wife also competed on the season. Carson's vibrant ensemble appeared to be constructed of fishnet material and featured a fringe skirt that was perfect for hip-shaking on the ballroom floor. This was another great season for Carson, who finished the competition with PenaVega in fourth place.
She turned heads in Daisy Dukes
During Season 27, Witney Carson proved that ballroom dancing doesn't always feature women in leotards or elegant dresses. For a dance number with partner Milo Manheim, Carson sported super short denim shorts, a bedazzled white bra top, and a black and red checkered flannel crop top that was tied at her mid-section. She paired the look with some tan-colored cowgirl boots and was clearly ready to rock. She and Manheim had an incredible run on the show, but they ultimately lost the Mirrorball Trophy to Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones.
Carson hasn't been shy about putting her abs on display
In 2015, Witney Carson wore another daring outfit, with a two-piece costume that showed off her taut abs. Her asymmetrical top featured one sleeve, while the other side was held up by nothing more than a thin strap. She exuded confidence in the red-hot look as she posed for photos alongside Carlos PenaVega before the show. The outfit held up during the dance routine, and Carson completely avoided any type of wardrobe malfunction.
She went with a purple two-piece for the Season 24 'DWTS' premiere
Witney Carson wowed in a purple two-piece number for the "Dancing With the Stars" Season 24 premiere. As she prepared to make her debut alongside partner Chris Kattan, Carson's outfit resembled a latex material, with the shiny aspect accentuated by the ballroom lights. The costume consisted of a bra top and an impossibly tiny matching skirt. And while the outfit may have been a hit, the outcome of the season was not. Carson and Kattan were eliminated in the second week.
Witney Carson channeled Madonna for a 'DWTS' performance
Another daring look for Witney Carson came during Season 21 when she channeled Madonna in a pink and white leotard, complete with a tulle skirt and plenty of pearls. Carson was definitely serving looks before, during, and after her routine with Carlos PenaVega, posing for photos and showing off some serious sass — all in good fun, of course. But her confidence on and off-stage definitely paid off, since she and PenaVega received enough votes to make it to the semifinals.
Carson was a vision in blue lace on Season 27
Partnered with Milo Manheim on Season 27, Witney Carson pulled out plenty of spicy ensembles, including this one, in which she wore a blue leotard that featured a lace overlay and a fringe micro-skirt. The two-time Mirrorball champ put her spray tan and killer legs on display, and her costume was undoubtedly one of the sexiest looks she's sported on the show to date. Although there was a sheer panel in the middle of the leotard, there was extra fabric in the important places.
She pulled out all the stops at the Season 28 finale
The Season 28 finale offered Witney Carson another chance to show off her impressive physique. Competing alongside Kel Mitchell for the top spot, Carson wore a low-cut, glittery leotard with a gold skirt and black gem detail. The top was held together by a small piece of fabric that was daring in itself, given the intensity of the dances that Carson and Mitchell performed in their best effort to win the coveted Mirrorball. Ultimately, however, the grand prize went to Alan Bersten and Hannah Brown.
She went with another low-cut look on Season 21
Witney Carson tried something completely out of character on Season 21 of "Dancing With the Stars," tapping into a punk rock persona. While performing alongside partner Carlos PenaVega, Carson wore an edgy black costume with an extremely low-cut front. She complemented the dramatic look with a voluminous mohawk-style hairdo and some dark eye makeup — both things are completely out of character with Carson, who usually pushes the envelope with sex appeal.
A costume with strategically placed gems wowed the crowd on 'DWTS'
Another Season 28 hit was Witney Carson's purple costume. At first glance, it looks like it's a fairly straightforward dress with a long skirt. But upon closer inspection, one may notice that the overlay of the dress is completely sheer. In fact, Carson's bedazzled dance briefs could be seen under the skirt. Moreover, the top of the dress was adorned with gems that were strategically placed to cover Carson's chest.
Whitney Carson dazzled in a metallic number alongside Frankie Muniz
Witney Carson showed up for press during a Season 25 episode of "Dancing With the Stars" in a skin-tight black and gold leotard that perfectly matched her partner Frankie Muniz's jacket. The outfit appeared to be made for Carson's body as it really complemented her figure. The top of the leotard was fastened by spaghetti straps, which is always a daring move when dancing a high-energy number — but Carson managed just fine.
She wore her most revealing costume during Season 26
Another daring look came on Season 26 while Witney Carson was dancing alongside Chris Mazdzer. The blond beauty wore a nude leotard that featured cutouts and a halter top. The leotard, which was completely covered in gems, also featured a sexy keyhole opening at the top and fringe from the middle to the bottom for some added drama. Mazdzer's gold jacket was the perfect complement — but all eyes were definitely on his partner.
Carson stunned in a cut-out leotard as part of the Season 21 finale
It was another cut-out bodysuit for Witney Carson at the Season 21 finale. This time, Carson wore a bedazzled silver number that left little to the imagination. The leotard featured a trail of gems that traveled the length of Carson's torso. In keeping with the Christmas theme, Carson was a sexy Santa, to say the least, and wore his jolly hat for good measure. She danced alongside Carlos PenaVega, but it's very clear who stole the show.
She was red-hot for a dance number with Frankie Muniz
Season 25 gave Witney Carson yet another chance to show viewers just how great she looks in red. During one of her dances with Frankie Muniz, Carson wore a costume that featured a red satin criss-cross top with fabric secured in her waistline — and we're assuming there was some extra stitching to ensure that everything stayed put throughout the performance. The bottom of the outfit was just as chancy with an extremely high slit on one side.
Witney Carson turned up the heat again in a red fringe leotard with cutouts
Witney Carson and Milo Manheim were styling in their costumes for a dance number during Season 27. Carson's leotard was completely covered in red fringe and had sexy cutouts on the sides. The fringe fell on Carson's thighs and down the backs of her legs, but left her hips bare, allowing her sparkly briefs to peek out. She complemented the look with a red lip, and it was a win-win all around.
She came to play for the Season 34 premiere
Partnered with Robert Irwin — who's had his own stunning transformation in recent years — on Season 34, Witney Carson knew that she needed to bring the heat. Already a fan favorite before the season began, Irwin was one of the most wanted contestants on the show since his sister won back in 2015. With this knowledge in mind, it's easy to see why Carson wore a festive, jungle-themed two-piece for the premiere. A multi-colored bra top and matching skirt gave way to Carson's perfectly toned abs and her lean legs.
She really showed up on 'Prince Night' in November 2025
Season 34 brought around "Prince Night," and the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom turned purple to pay homage to a legend. Witney Carson went with a two-piece purple and blue outfit while dancing the Viennese waltz with Robert Irwin, which put her mid-section in full view. The top portion consisted of a long-sleeve, crop-top-style bra, while the bottom skirt had a slight V shape under Carson's belly button that nicely accentuated the natural curvature of her body.
The 'DWTS' pro kicked up the sex appeal in a white ensemble
Witney Carson crossed ultra glam with seriously sexy on "One-Hit Wonders Night" during Season 34. She wore a white, floor-length costume that featured a high slit, side cutouts, and a long keyhole that went from the top of her chest to her belly button. The halter top featured a very steep angle that followed the curve of Carson's body. She paired the look with some sleevelets that covered part of her hand and went up over her elbows.
Witney Carson brought the wow factor on 'Disney Night'
Witney Carson hit a home run on "Disney Night" with another daring number that had all of the right elements. The silver fringe costume featured a halter top, keyhole center, and side cutouts, offering a sexy, yet sophisticated, look that seemed appropriate for the evening. Though Carson appeared fairly covered up, there wasn't much to the costume, which was probably secured with some extra tape to ensure that it stayed put throughout the night.