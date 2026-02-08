The Most Daring Outfits Witney Carson Has Ever Worn On DWTS

Witney Carson has become a fan-favorite ballroom dance pro on "Dancing With the Stars," and her bold choices in outfits have supported her through her time on the show. The Utah native got her start on "So You Think You Can Dance," competing in 2012 before joining "DWTS" as a troupe member in Season 16. She was promoted to a pro in Season 18 and was partnered with Australian musician Cody Simpson — they were unfortunately eliminated in ninth place. In Season 19, however, Carson came back with a vengeance. She and her partner, Alfonso Ribeiro, won the Mirrorball Trophy after sporting some of the most iconic wardrobe pieces and performing some of the most memorable routines on the show. She won again in Season 34 with Robert Irwin.

Carson has had over a decade of experience on the popular dance competition series, but it hasn't just been her moves that have caught audiences' attention. In that time, she's worn some pretty daring outfits, showing some skin and oozing sex appeal. Now, we're taking a walk down memory lane to remember some of Carson's most risqué looks on the show.