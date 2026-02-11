Blake Lively Looks Like A Different Person With Short Hair

Blake Lively was just a teenager when her rise to stardom began with 2005's "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," based on the hit YA novel about a group of friends and their adventures. Her role as teenage queen bee Serena van der Woodsen in "Gossip Girl" followed shortly after. The world tuned in weekly as she used her signature long blonde hair and blue eyes to portray a master manipulator.

Lively's roles matured as she did, but she didn't completely transform herself beyond recognition until the 2020 film "The Rhythm Section." Playing a woman on a quest for vengeance after the death of her family in a plane crash, she rocked a short, light brown bob with bangs, and Lively's transformation was undeniable.

"Facetune broke," the "Age of Adaline" star captioned a surprising photo of herself wearing the brown bob wig on Instagram. As seen in "The Rhythm Section" trailer, Lively actually goes through many transformations while on Stephanie's undercover journey; there appear to be flashback scenes suggesting that the character had Lively's natural hairstyle at one point. Plus, she appeared to be wearing makeup to age her face, which worked well for the character in tandem with her brown hairstyle.