Blake Lively Looks Like A Different Person With Short Hair
Blake Lively was just a teenager when her rise to stardom began with 2005's "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," based on the hit YA novel about a group of friends and their adventures. Her role as teenage queen bee Serena van der Woodsen in "Gossip Girl" followed shortly after. The world tuned in weekly as she used her signature long blonde hair and blue eyes to portray a master manipulator.
Lively's roles matured as she did, but she didn't completely transform herself beyond recognition until the 2020 film "The Rhythm Section." Playing a woman on a quest for vengeance after the death of her family in a plane crash, she rocked a short, light brown bob with bangs, and Lively's transformation was undeniable.
"Facetune broke," the "Age of Adaline" star captioned a surprising photo of herself wearing the brown bob wig on Instagram. As seen in "The Rhythm Section" trailer, Lively actually goes through many transformations while on Stephanie's undercover journey; there appear to be flashback scenes suggesting that the character had Lively's natural hairstyle at one point. Plus, she appeared to be wearing makeup to age her face, which worked well for the character in tandem with her brown hairstyle.
Blake Lively completely transformed her look multiple times in this overlooked film
Before the release of "It Ends with Us" and the subsequent legal battle, Blake Lively starred in an overlooked action film called "The Rhythm Section" as Stephanie Patrick. As part of a mission to avenge her family after an orchestrated plane crash, Stephanie (and therefore Lively) goes undercover and assumes multiple disguises.
As reported in Vanity Fair, to make Lively look like the character once she develops depression and addictions after the death of her family, hair and makeup artists put Lively through hours of transformational work. Per the trailer and photographs from the film, she has at least four different looks, including a black wavy bob, a long red wig with bangs, the aforementioned brown bob, and, of course, her natural long blonde locks in the flashbacks before Stephanie's family died.
Lively also put on an English accent for the film and did her own stunts, reportedly injuring her hand in the process. She may have dyed her hair a red-forward strawberry blonde for "It Ends with Us," but "The Rhythm Section" marked her biggest transformation.
Lively, who has become as notable for the controversies surrounding her behavior as she has for her hair, knows that feuding with people won't make her money, but her luscious locks might. She launched her own haircare line, Blake Brown, in the summer of 2024, to mixed reviews from outlets like Allure and customers alike.