The Timeline Of HGTV Star Leslie Davis' Hush-Hush Divorce & New Relationship
The surprisingly scandal-filled world of HGTV is also replete with divorces — despite the popularity of longtime couples, and co-hosts, like Chip and Joanna Gaines. Just look at Christina Haack, who's had three disastrous marriages over the course of her time on the home renovation network, and even starred in a show opposite her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. But while Haack's breakups practically played out on television, fellow HGTV star Leslie Davis – who co-hosts "Unsellable Houses" with her twin sister Lyndsay Lamb — managed to keep her divorce so quiet that fans didn't even realize it had happened until after she got engaged again.
The List consulted an expert regarding why she may have taken this close-to-the-vest approach despite being a public figure. In a January 4, 2026 Instagram post, Davis announced that she was engaged to Don Reidy, a carpenter who has also worked with HGTV. In the comments section, there was no shortage of people who didn't even know that Leslie Davis' previous marriage to Jacob Davis had ended. Just two days later, the HGTV star cleared the air in a blog post, explaining that, despite her fame, she didn't particularly feel the need to tell the world about the split when it happened.
And, according to Kimberly Miller (JD, LMFT, CFP®), founder and chief divorce educator at PartWise, she may be onto something. "Keeping her divorce private likely gave Leslie Davis and her family the space to navigate a deeply personal transition on their own terms. For her, it may mean maintaining emotional boundaries and protecting her mental well-being during a time of significant change," she told us exclusively. Davis' approach likely also helped her ex-husband, who is less in the public eye, maintain his own privacy.
What lessons can be learned from Leslie Davis' approach to co-parenting?
During her exclusive chat with The List, divorce expert Kimberly Miller also pointed out that while Leslie Davis' fans were shocked by the news of her second engagement, the HGTV star's decision to keep news of her divorce off the internet for as long as possible likely not only helped her and her ex, but also their children, by providing them with at least some level of stability. "Shielding them from media attention and public speculation allowed them to adjust to their new family dynamic without added pressure, helping preserve their sense of security during a sensitive time," Miller asserted.
To that end, Davis also opened up about her and her ex-husband's new dynamic in her January 2026 blog post, with the former spouses making the transition to supportive co-parents who have vowed to always keep their children top of mind. So, we asked Miller for some advice that people in a similar situation could use to raise a family of divorce in a healthy manner — especially after new romantic partners enter the picture. "Open communication, clear boundaries, and a willingness to support each other's roles as parents — regardless of the marital status — go a long way," she confirmed.
The expert continued, "Focus on what unites you: Your love for your children and your desire to provide them with stability and emotional safety." Miller also noted that any conflict between co-parents should be handled between them and them alone, without roping the kids in, as they deserve a comfortable space in which to come to terms with their own feelings about the situation, which can also help streamline the healing process.