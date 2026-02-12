The Timeline Of HGTV Star Leslie Davis' Hush-Hush Divorce & New Relationship

The surprisingly scandal-filled world of HGTV is also replete with divorces — despite the popularity of longtime couples, and co-hosts, like Chip and Joanna Gaines. Just look at Christina Haack, who's had three disastrous marriages over the course of her time on the home renovation network, and even starred in a show opposite her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. But while Haack's breakups practically played out on television, fellow HGTV star Leslie Davis – who co-hosts "Unsellable Houses" with her twin sister Lyndsay Lamb — managed to keep her divorce so quiet that fans didn't even realize it had happened until after she got engaged again.

The List consulted an expert regarding why she may have taken this close-to-the-vest approach despite being a public figure. In a January 4, 2026 Instagram post, Davis announced that she was engaged to Don Reidy, a carpenter who has also worked with HGTV. In the comments section, there was no shortage of people who didn't even know that Leslie Davis' previous marriage to Jacob Davis had ended. Just two days later, the HGTV star cleared the air in a blog post, explaining that, despite her fame, she didn't particularly feel the need to tell the world about the split when it happened.

And, according to Kimberly Miller (JD, LMFT, CFP®), founder and chief divorce educator at PartWise, she may be onto something. "Keeping her divorce private likely gave Leslie Davis and her family the space to navigate a deeply personal transition on their own terms. For her, it may mean maintaining emotional boundaries and protecting her mental well-being during a time of significant change," she told us exclusively. Davis' approach likely also helped her ex-husband, who is less in the public eye, maintain his own privacy.