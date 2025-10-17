Christina Haack Hints Disastrous Marriages Weren't Her Only Big Mistakes

Dusting herself off from her chaotic divorce from ex-husband Josh Hall, Christina Haack has gone on to find new love and success. While Haack quickly moved on to new boyfriend Christopher Larocca, it doesn't appear as if they're headed down the aisle any time soon. In an October 16 Instagram post dedicated to the anniversary of her and Larocca getting together, it seems that Haack has been doing some reflecting. What's interesting about the caption of her post, which shares some life lessons she wants to pass on, is that it barely mentions her previous relationships, at least not outright. For a woman who has been married and divorced three times, it appears as if what she most regrets are financial decisions.

One of the many things Haack lists in her post is to "Never be scared to say NO. Even if it involves money." While the reminder to do things that authentically align with you is always a good one, money appears more than once in her caption. "Spend the money to hire the best people. Especially attorneys," she writes under point number five, which is quickly followed by the advice to "Truly [understand] your finances." The emergent theme of funds is hard to ignore, and could point to how Haack's divorce from Hall helped heal some of her other relationships.