What Mar-A-Lago Looked Like Before Donald Trump & His Tacky Gold Decor Moved In
Style-wise, Mar-a-Lago and Donald Trump are a match made in heaven. With her enthusiasm for golden décor and details, Marjorie Merriweather Post, Mar-a-Lago's original owner, seems like a woman after Trump's own heart. She even built a golf course on the property. Unfortunately, when the mansion was brand-new in 1927, it was already getting shade from critics of its ostentatious architecture and decor. Post was definitely a maximalist, and her home had rooms replete with carved walls, glittering chandeliers, and different patterns everywhere -– the rugs, the floors, and the furniture.
In 1985, Trump bought Mar-a-Lago for around $8 million. Although that's a chunk of change, it was less than half the asking price. After Post died in 1973, the home was in limbo for a while, since, like Buckingham Palace, Mar-a-Lago requires extensive upkeep, both in manpower and money. Once Trump decided to morph the home into a club, he made some major changes, including adding a second ballroom. However, unlike Trump's controversial White House renovations, some of his design preferences would likely have been Post-approved, like when he restored gold accents.
It's hard to tell exactly how much gold Post actually had on her walls, since photos of the home from her time are all black and white. Even so, color isn't required to communicate Post's penchant for over-the-top design. Luckily for us, an extensive group of pics from the late 1960s offers a unique glimpse into all the details of the mansion's pre-Trump era.
Mar-a-Lago's hall set the tone for texture
Visitors entering Mar-a-Lago's hall would have been acquainted right from the start with Marjorie Merriweather Post's zeal for texture. There was lathework above the fireplace and an intricate metal grate, as well as elaborate carvings on the walls and doors. Highly detailed tiles with a few different motifs covered the space, extending up and down the walls and above in a zigzag fashion. The effect must have been dazzling (and probably a bit dizzying) to people who were viewing it for the first time.
Mar-a-Lago's master dressing room looks Trump-approved
It's possible that Donald Trump used this vintage pic of Mar-a-Lago's master dressing room for inspo when he redid the White House's Lincoln bathroom. He also got to glimpse these details firsthand, since the dressing room's marble decor still remained after he bought Mar-a-Lago.
This space has a marble sink that looks very similar to Trump's renovated bathroom. While the dressing room might not be completely covered in marble from floor-to-ceiling, it's still filled to the brim with the opulent material, including on the ornate fireplace.
Mar-a-Lago's living room was stuffed with seating
From the start, Mar-a-Lago's living room boasted gilded embellishments on its vaulted ceiling. However, that impressive chandelier must not have provided enough illumination, since the space is covered with floor and table lamps. There's no shortage of chairs, either, an arrangement that ensured everybody would have had adequate light for reading or chatting.
Between all the photos and knickknacks, as well as the carved walls and doors, this room must have taken hours and a team of people to dust. Surprisingly, Trump's 2005-era decoration of the space was more understated. Less furniture likely made vacuuming much easier.
Mar-a-Lago's dining room was banquet-ready
Mar-a-Lago's dining room had plenty of space for parties. For starters, the main dining table could accommodate 36 people. Made of walnut and marble, the top features a colorful mosaic and six leaves. However, while Donald Trump could still enjoy the nautical scenes painted on the walls, he had to find another place to sit and eat his meals. The prized table eventually became part of the display at Hillwood, Marjorie Post's Washington, D.C., home– no easy feat for a piece of furniture that literally weighs tons.
Mar-a-Lago's library was gilt-free
Compared to the living room and dining room, Mar-a-Lago's old library looks more cozy and understated. The furniture appears to have been well-loved, since the wood on the settees is worn in multiple spots. Surprisingly, at least a few years into his tenure, Donald Trump hadn't added any gold details to the carved wooden walls or touched up the settees. However, given the tacky updates Trump has made to the Oval Office, it's possible he's at least been tempted by the prospect of giving the library some golden adornments.
At least one Mar-a-Lago guest room could have used bigger beds
Not surprisingly, Mar-a-Lago had plenty of rooms for guests to stay the night, each one decorated in its own distinctive theme. This room celebrates Adamesque design, a Roman-inspired aesthetic from the 1700s. This spacious suite has plenty of upscale details, including impressively carved moldings and a good-sized window with a view. However, grandeur like the massive canopy only serves to make the twin beds look extra small. Maybe it was the trend at the time, but guests would probably have appreciated a little more space to stretch out at night.
Post's daughter had a suite life at Mar-a-Lago
Dina Merrill, Marjorie Merriweather Post's daughter, got her own suite of rooms at Mar-a-Lago, including this bedroom fit for a Disney princess. The space is filled with animal carvings, including fluffy-tailed squirrels atop the four-poster bed. Given the rumor that Ivanka Trump is Donald Trump's favorite kid, it's no surprise she took over this room after her dad bought the estate. Back then, the bed was replete with shiny gold, along with the door embellishments (although we can't tell from this pic if that was part of the original look).