What Mar-A-Lago Looked Like Before Donald Trump & His Tacky Gold Decor Moved In

Style-wise, Mar-a-Lago and Donald Trump are a match made in heaven. With her enthusiasm for golden décor and details, Marjorie Merriweather Post, Mar-a-Lago's original owner, seems like a woman after Trump's own heart. She even built a golf course on the property. Unfortunately, when the mansion was brand-new in 1927, it was already getting shade from critics of its ostentatious architecture and decor. Post was definitely a maximalist, and her home had rooms replete with carved walls, glittering chandeliers, and different patterns everywhere -– the rugs, the floors, and the furniture.

In 1985, Trump bought Mar-a-Lago for around $8 million. Although that's a chunk of change, it was less than half the asking price. After Post died in 1973, the home was in limbo for a while, since, like Buckingham Palace, Mar-a-Lago requires extensive upkeep, both in manpower and money. Once Trump decided to morph the home into a club, he made some major changes, including adding a second ballroom. However, unlike Trump's controversial White House renovations, some of his design preferences would likely have been Post-approved, like when he restored gold accents.

It's hard to tell exactly how much gold Post actually had on her walls, since photos of the home from her time are all black and white. Even so, color isn't required to communicate Post's penchant for over-the-top design. Luckily for us, an extensive group of pics from the late 1960s offers a unique glimpse into all the details of the mansion's pre-Trump era.