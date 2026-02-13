Stephen King's Most Brutal Attacks Against Donald Trump Over The Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's astonishing that the majority of Americans elected President Donald Trump — twice. At least, that's how acclaimed horror novelist Stephen King feels anyway. From Trump's whiny social media meltdowns to the president's threats to run for a third term, he sure is keeping pundits on their toes. King is hardly impressed with the divisive politician's performance, and he was pretty outspoken about his distaste for Trump from the moment he first made the White House his home in 2017. In May, King took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his concern over Trump's conduct, penning, "That this guy has his finger on the nuclear trigger is worse than any horror story I ever wrote." Given the author's ability to scare the living daylights out of his readers, that was really saying something.

The Republican politician's first term was terrifying and chaotic for countless citizens but, unfortunately, the majority of voters decided they wanted an encore in 2024, and elected Trump once again. In a 2018 tweet, King urged his followers to vote for the Democratic Party in the midterm elections, making his political stance crystal clear. Meanwhile, he didn't mince words when asked about the divisive leader during an interview with NowThis Impact in 2019. When King was asked whether he considered Trump's presidency more frightening than his novels, he responded, "Short answer to that is, yes I do."

The legendary writer discussed his 1979 novel "The Dead Zone" in particular, and the similarities between what transpired in the book and the rise of Trump's popularity in the political sphere. Its storyline is, in many ways, eerily similar, which has led to speculation that King is clairvoyant (the horror icon confirmed that he isn't). One thing King is, however, is brutally honest about what he thinks of Trump.