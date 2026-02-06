Side-By-Side Pics Of Savannah Guthrie's Face Transformation Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine
The Mar-a-Lago face trend might be alive and well, but Today's Savannah Guthrie hasn't hopped on that bandwagon. Despite not opting for over-exaggerated plastic surgery to smooth out wrinkles and keep her complexion youthful, Guthrie has managed to age very gracefully. She might be in her mid-50s, but she doesn't really look it. A 2004 snap of Guthrie compared to a photograph of 2025 has us doing a double-take.
Aside from her hair being much lighter, her face looks almost exactly the same, and it has us wanting to copy her skincare routine, whatever it may be. It's no secret that the ladies from the Today Show are stunning without makeup, and Guthrie appears to have bottled eternal youth, somehow, because practically looking the same in photographs taken over 20 years apart takes some doing. Perhaps the secret lies not so much in doing everything possible to maintain your youthful complexion as it does in embracing natural aging.
Guthrie has previously been very open about what it's like to age in front of the cameras during an interview with Today Style in 2018. Yes, her wrinkles bother her, like they would most of us, and she's openly talked about getting Botox. However, Guthrie said she's not overly concerned with looking younger than she is. "I'm 46 years old, and I don't mind looking 46 years old," she told the outlet at the time, adding that she likes to refer to her wrinkles as "smile lines," explaining, "They're from smiles and laughing, and those are the best kind of wrinkles." Guthrie hasn't been shy to show her bare face on social media either — she rocked the no-makeup look after giving birth in 2014, and in January 2026, appeared with no makeup in a video clip chronicling her vocal surgery.
Savannah Guthrie is back in the spotlight for a heartbreaking reason
It might be safe to say that Savannah Guthrie's fans aren't as focused on her appearance these days as they are on the mysterious disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. Savannah's difficult year has certainly taken a terrifying twist, with reports indicating that her mother was abducted from her home in early February 2026 while she was sleeping. Rumors of ransom notes have been swirling and the police have indicated that they are looking into said notes.
Guthrie has taken to Instagram to ask her followers to join her in prayer for her mother's safe return. "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," she captioned the post. She followed up that post with a video thanking everyone for praying for her mother and her family along with her siblings, Annie and Camron.
Guthrie shared that her mom is on chronic medication and has chronic pain. "As a family, we are doing everything that we can, we are ready to talk," Guthrie said about the possible ransom notes. She added that artificial intelligence's ability to recreate people's voices and likeness is making their situation all the more challenging. "We will not rest, your children will not rest, until we are together again," Guthrie said in a personal note to her mother. "We pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again."