Side-By-Side Pics Of Savannah Guthrie's Face Transformation Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine

The Mar-a-Lago face trend might be alive and well, but Today's Savannah Guthrie hasn't hopped on that bandwagon. Despite not opting for over-exaggerated plastic surgery to smooth out wrinkles and keep her complexion youthful, Guthrie has managed to age very gracefully. She might be in her mid-50s, but she doesn't really look it. A 2004 snap of Guthrie compared to a photograph of 2025 has us doing a double-take.

Aside from her hair being much lighter, her face looks almost exactly the same, and it has us wanting to copy her skincare routine, whatever it may be. It's no secret that the ladies from the Today Show are stunning without makeup, and Guthrie appears to have bottled eternal youth, somehow, because practically looking the same in photographs taken over 20 years apart takes some doing. Perhaps the secret lies not so much in doing everything possible to maintain your youthful complexion as it does in embracing natural aging.

Fernando Leon & Rob Kim/Getty

Guthrie has previously been very open about what it's like to age in front of the cameras during an interview with Today Style in 2018. Yes, her wrinkles bother her, like they would most of us, and she's openly talked about getting Botox. However, Guthrie said she's not overly concerned with looking younger than she is. "I'm 46 years old, and I don't mind looking 46 years old," she told the outlet at the time, adding that she likes to refer to her wrinkles as "smile lines," explaining, "They're from smiles and laughing, and those are the best kind of wrinkles." Guthrie hasn't been shy to show her bare face on social media either — she rocked the no-makeup look after giving birth in 2014, and in January 2026, appeared with no makeup in a video clip chronicling her vocal surgery.