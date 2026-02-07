Savannah Guthrie's Husband Played A Role In One Of The Biggest Celeb Trials Of All Time

Many "Today" fans have come to feel like they really know cohost Savannah Guthrie. Yet, most people don't know much about Guthrie's marriage. The journalist married her husband Michael Feldman in 2014, and the pair now has two kids together. Interestingly, while Guthrie is a household name thanks to her public-facing career, Feldman's job also keeps him very close to celebs in Hollywood. As a corporate media consultant, Feldman has worked with plenty of public figures. And, his role even put him in the thick of one of the most famous trials many of us can remember.

Feldman is the North American co-chair of a firm called FGS Global. The firm aids people, corporations, and organizations in communication strategizing. One high-profile client that Feldman has taken on during his career was none other than actor Johnny Depp. In 2022, Depp famously sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation. Depp's legal team consulted with Feldman during the trial. Guthrie happened to interview Heard in the thick of the highly publicized court case. And, she was sure to note that this was unrelated to Feldman's work. During the interview she explained, "My husband has done consulting work for the Depp legal team, but not in connection with this interview," per X, formerly known as Twitter.