Up-Close Photo Of Tulsi Gabbard Proves Her Makeup Has Gone MAGA
For those keeping track of the wildest MAGA transformations amidst Donald Trump's cronies, it's official: another one bites the dust. A recent closeup photo of U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, shows some quintessential Republican makeup. And, all we can assume from this look is that she's trying really, really hard to fit in with her peers.
On January 30, Gabbard surely wanted to pull out all the stops when she testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee as a part of her confirmation hearing. And, from the looks of it, she apparently thought that using MAGA makeup techniques while getting ready would make her look perfect for her new role. One look at Gabbard showed that her makeup was heavy. Yet, closer examination showed just how many trademark elements of Republican makeup there really were. For starters, her makeup had a base of heavy, full-coverage foundation. On top was muddy, severe contouring. And, perhaps most notably, her dark, intense eye makeup was obvious. She sported thick eyeliner, a high-contrast smoky eye, and over-the-top false eyelashes — some true Republican makeup staples.
Tulsi Gabbard has yet to embrace Mar-a-Lago face
Tulsi Gabbard certainly isn't new to the world of bad beauty routines. She's been known to wear heavy foundation, and her outdated eyeliner has been giving JD Vance a run for his money for quite some time. Yet, it's easy to tell that like so many MAGA ladies, she seems to be falling prey to these trends more and more. Before long, she'll probably be joining the ranks of the ultimate Republican makeup spokeswomen.
In Gabbard's defense, so far she seems to be missing one key element of the MAGA transformation we've seen so many undergo recently. While the Director of National Intelligence is definitely donning seriously heavy makeup, she doesn't seem to be permanently altering her face to fit MAGA beauty standards — at least not yet. If we see her sporting obvious lip filler and over-the-top hair extensions, then we'll know for sure that the MAGA-morphosis is officially complete.