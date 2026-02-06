Up-Close Photo Of Tulsi Gabbard Proves Her Makeup Has Gone MAGA

For those keeping track of the wildest MAGA transformations amidst Donald Trump's cronies, it's official: another one bites the dust. A recent closeup photo of U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, shows some quintessential Republican makeup. And, all we can assume from this look is that she's trying really, really hard to fit in with her peers.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty

On January 30, Gabbard surely wanted to pull out all the stops when she testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee as a part of her confirmation hearing. And, from the looks of it, she apparently thought that using MAGA makeup techniques while getting ready would make her look perfect for her new role. One look at Gabbard showed that her makeup was heavy. Yet, closer examination showed just how many trademark elements of Republican makeup there really were. For starters, her makeup had a base of heavy, full-coverage foundation. On top was muddy, severe contouring. And, perhaps most notably, her dark, intense eye makeup was obvious. She sported thick eyeliner, a high-contrast smoky eye, and over-the-top false eyelashes — some true Republican makeup staples.