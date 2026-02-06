JD Vance's Sensitive Ego Is Reportedly A High Priority For The Olympics

Vice President JD Vance has a desperate need to be liked, and apparently, that extends to his arrival in Milan for the Olympics, with at least one person hoping that he doesn't get booed while he's there. Vance is the highest-ranked American politician in Italy for the Milan Cortina Winter Games. In a press conference, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry was asked about the possibility that the Americans might get "jeered" when they enter for the opening ceremony as a reflection of negative opinions towards Vance and Donald Trump.

She said, "I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone as an opportunity to be respectful of each other." She also noted that she saw the athletes from different countries getting along in the Olympic Village, and she hoped that "will be a reminder to everyone of how we could be." It was a very diplomatic response, and it seemed to translate to, "Be nice to everyone, even if they're American or a part of the Trump administration, which doesn't seem at all worried about getting along with other countries."

Plenty of people on social media are on board with the possibility that Vance would face boos while at the Olympics. One person posted on X: "This American hopes Vance has not one moment of peace the entire time he's at the Olympics. He deserves to be booed and derided everywhere he goes." Another said, "I'd encourage all fans to express your disgust loud and proud – you'll be booing for both yourselves and all Americans that do not support Trump or his policies."