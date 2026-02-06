JD Vance's Sensitive Ego Is Reportedly A High Priority For The Olympics
Vice President JD Vance has a desperate need to be liked, and apparently, that extends to his arrival in Milan for the Olympics, with at least one person hoping that he doesn't get booed while he's there. Vance is the highest-ranked American politician in Italy for the Milan Cortina Winter Games. In a press conference, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry was asked about the possibility that the Americans might get "jeered" when they enter for the opening ceremony as a reflection of negative opinions towards Vance and Donald Trump.
She said, "I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone as an opportunity to be respectful of each other." She also noted that she saw the athletes from different countries getting along in the Olympic Village, and she hoped that "will be a reminder to everyone of how we could be." It was a very diplomatic response, and it seemed to translate to, "Be nice to everyone, even if they're American or a part of the Trump administration, which doesn't seem at all worried about getting along with other countries."
Plenty of people on social media are on board with the possibility that Vance would face boos while at the Olympics. One person posted on X: "This American hopes Vance has not one moment of peace the entire time he's at the Olympics. He deserves to be booed and derided everywhere he goes." Another said, "I'd encourage all fans to express your disgust loud and proud – you'll be booing for both yourselves and all Americans that do not support Trump or his policies."
JD Vance and Donald Trump have made people mad all over the world
There are a number of reasons that an international audience wouldn't appreciate the presence of JD Vance at the Olympics. For one, JD has blasted European allies in his tenure as vice president on a range of issues, from immigration to free speech. And Donald Trump has also sparked anger and worry in Europe. During his speech at Davos, where his bruised hand was impossible to miss, Trump spoke about how he wants to take over Greenland. There was also outrage over the possibility that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents might be a part of the American security team, especially given how ICE agents have been conducting themselves in places like Minneapolis. Updated reports say that no ICE agents made the trip, according to USA Today.
There are also those on the Olympic team who are not fans of the president, and we would imagine, by extension, that would include JD. Skier Lindsey Vonn made it clear that she was representing America and not Trump. And figure skater Amber Glenn, who is the first openly LGBTQ+ member on the figure skating team, has spoken out against the Trump administration.
JD is at the Olympics with, among others, his wife, Usha Vance, who is pregnant with their fourth child, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Vances have already attended a women's hockey game.