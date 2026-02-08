Pics Of Leggy Lindsey Vonn Looks That Showed Off Her Toned Physique
Lindsey Vonn is one of the most storied Olympians of all time, overcoming many tragic circumstances throughout her life to earn three Olympic medals across five Games (so far) and 84 World Cup victories as of 2026. She's had a few stunning transformations throughout her life, from hitting the ski slopes again after injuries and retirement, to becoming a film director, and surviving the end of two very public marriages.
Vonn's remarkable career has resulted in quite an impressive net worth. Of course, no one becomes one of the most successful women skiers of all time without an impressive training and exercise regimen which has helped Vonn sculpt and and tone her athletic physique that has dominated slopes around the world. However, since skiers understandably wear full-body racing suits and bulky helmets during competition, and bundle up in jackets afterward, it's rare to see an athlete like Vonn dolled up for red carpet events in outfits that show off her body. However, Vonn has sometimes put her gold medal-winning legs on display, as she should.
Lindsey Vonn isn't shy about showing off her legs after a workout
Lindsey Vonn was likely training for the Olympics and her other upcoming competitions in November 2025 when she shared a selfie on Instagram taken in her gym during a quick trip home. Vonn was wearing a black sports bra and matching pair of shorts in the photo, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.
The skier's legs were tone and tan, and although she's showed off more in other photos, her thigh muscles were clearly defined in the image.
She has a history of wearing high slits, especially at the ESPYs
Lindsey Vonn is a fashionista off the slopes. She loves a dress with an extremely high side slit, and has a history of wearing them at the ESPY Awards. The athlete debuted one of her most daring looks at the 2025 event, a strapless plum gown with a slit that went well past her thigh. There was just a small piece of fabric covering her pelvic area.
Vonn's entire leg and even part of her midsection was visible. She had to step awkwardly on open-toe heels to show the dress in its full glory, but there is no denying her legs were the star.
She put her legs on display at the 'F1' movie premiere in Manhattan
Lindsey Vonn essentially put a light brown, apparently leather jacket and her legs on display at the "F1" premiere in June 2025. She seemed to have paired the jacket and matching heels with black shorts peeking out of the hem. Her muscular legs were impossible to ignore in the outfit, although they were at an awkward angle again, probably because of the heels. But it's hard to be mad at the gorgeous frame they provide.
Lindsey Vonn made a bold statement with her whole body at her HBO documentary premiere
Lindsey Vonn might've thought her career as a skier was over in 2019, but her life as a fashion icon was not. The gold dress she wore at the 2019 premiere of the HBO documentary about her, "Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season" might've been full length, but it was also completely sheer except for strategic opaque areas.
The dress was an elegant way to show off her body, including the sculpted legs of an Olympic champion.
She accessorized her legs with a train at Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50
In 2019, Lindsey Vonn attended the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 event, and took a huge risk. The skier wore a black and white mini-dress with a floor-length train trailing behind her. Vonn's dress stopped just above her thigh, exposing most of her leg, which was the best part of the outfit.
The print on the dress was confusing, and its silhouette was awkward. But, it was clear that she took leg day seriously, and she had every right to show off the results.
Lindsey Vonn's legs earned their own invite to NYC fashion week in 2023
If Lindsey Vonn's legs didn't get their own invite to NYC Fashion Week in 2023, someone should be ashamed of themselves. She arrived to the Carolina Herrera show at the Whitney Museum wearing a strategically buttoned floral print jacket and matching skirt that fell above her thigh.
She helped frame her legs with a bold pair of heels that were black at the front and white in back, naturally drawing eyes to them. The look was both classy and risky at once, a rare accomplishment.
Lindsey's legs pull out all the stops at the ESPYs
Lindsey Vonn's legs had their moment in the sun at the 2024 ESPYs (or out of it, more accurately). She wore a bright, golden yellow dress on the red carpet, with a deliberate knot in the pelvic area at the top of a thigh-high slit. The dress was also sleeveless on the side, above the knot.
There was an elegant side-train, but her bronzed, shapely legs stole all the attention in the garment, especially because they were framed by an unassuming pair of black heels.