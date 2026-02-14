Meet Ilhan Omar's Husband, Tim Mynett

Minnesota congressional representative Ilhan Omar is a common target for the Trump faithful. Attacks from disheveled MAGA men predictably targeted the congresswoman's religion, nationality, and immigration status. Donald Trump seems especially obsessed with Omar, suggesting that she is, as he likes to often say, "crooked." But most recently, the President is criticizing her wealth. Trump's evidence of Omar's "crookedness" is questionable. The president has suggested that Omar is linked to ISIS because she is an immigrant from Somalia (per Politico) and has claimed that Omar has used her position in congress to amass a fortune. Trump has posted on Truth Social that Omar "left Somalia with NOTHING," and is now worth "more than 44 million dollars." While Omar is wealthy, with her 2025 financial disclosure showing assets worth upward of $30 million, she did not gain her wealth through illicit means. Omar's financial turn happened through her marriage to Tim Mynett.

Mynett, a former political consultant who started his career with the Ashmead Group in 2008, started his own capital management firm in 2022. The couple's apparent wealth is tied to the firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC, as well as his co-ownership in a winery called Estcru. But as Omar explained on TikTok, the amount those companies are worth are valuations that include what all the partners, not just Mynett, could receive if they sold the businesses. It is, essentially, possible future income. Not counting the valuations of those businesses, Omar's net worth is somewhere between -$40,000 and $115,000 (per Forbes), making Trump's claim as true as the time he said he destroyed Taylor Swift's career.