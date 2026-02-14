Meet Ilhan Omar's Husband, Tim Mynett
Minnesota congressional representative Ilhan Omar is a common target for the Trump faithful. Attacks from disheveled MAGA men predictably targeted the congresswoman's religion, nationality, and immigration status. Donald Trump seems especially obsessed with Omar, suggesting that she is, as he likes to often say, "crooked." But most recently, the President is criticizing her wealth. Trump's evidence of Omar's "crookedness" is questionable. The president has suggested that Omar is linked to ISIS because she is an immigrant from Somalia (per Politico) and has claimed that Omar has used her position in congress to amass a fortune. Trump has posted on Truth Social that Omar "left Somalia with NOTHING," and is now worth "more than 44 million dollars." While Omar is wealthy, with her 2025 financial disclosure showing assets worth upward of $30 million, she did not gain her wealth through illicit means. Omar's financial turn happened through her marriage to Tim Mynett.
Mynett, a former political consultant who started his career with the Ashmead Group in 2008, started his own capital management firm in 2022. The couple's apparent wealth is tied to the firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC, as well as his co-ownership in a winery called Estcru. But as Omar explained on TikTok, the amount those companies are worth are valuations that include what all the partners, not just Mynett, could receive if they sold the businesses. It is, essentially, possible future income. Not counting the valuations of those businesses, Omar's net worth is somewhere between -$40,000 and $115,000 (per Forbes), making Trump's claim as true as the time he said he destroyed Taylor Swift's career.
Ilhan Omar met Tim Mynett while campaigning
Ilhan Omar and Tim Mynett met when she hired the political consulting firm E Street Group to work on her 2019 reelection campaign. During the campaign, Mynett's then wife, Beth, accused Mynett of having an affair with Omar in a divorce filing. While Omar denied the accusations at the time, calling them "shenanigans and rumors" (via Fox9), she announced that they had wed in an Instagram post in March 2020. This was just five months after Omar divorced her first husband. Conservative groups, like the National Legal and Policy Center, used this as an opportunity to go after Omar by filing complaints with the FEC (per CBS News). The FEC later cleared Omar of any misconduct allegations.
Mynett has a son from his previous marriage, and Omar has three from hers. Since their marriage, Mynett has completely supported his wife. Talking to The Guardian, Mynett expressed his admiration for Omar, sharing, "For any human being in the universe to be targeted this way, I've never met one that could handle it better than my wife." Omar has more than proven herself as a fighter time and time again. Typically just fighting with her words, Omar is able to give the perfect response to MAGA elites like Sean Hannity on social media. But she demonstrated she can also hold her own physically by by charging back at the Trump supporter who assaulted her while she spoke at a community meeting (via CNN).